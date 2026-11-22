Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are married.



The singer, 33, and the Liily drummer, 28, had their wedding ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, Nov. 21.



Photos from their wedding, released exclusively by PEOPLE, show that the ceremony took place by a swimming pool, with Miley and Morando standing under an arch adorned with white flowers.





Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus; her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus; and her sister, Noah Cyrus, were in attendance at wedding. Billy Ray’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian Hurley, were also guests.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the bride and groom hosted their rehearsal dinner with loved ones. Lily-Rose Purcell, Miley’s stepsister, shared photos of the dinner on her Instagram Stories, including a glimpse of the event’s menu, which had “M+M” printed at the top, a nod to the couple’s first initials.

The wedding comes about a year after they got engaged.

Miley Cyrus was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth.