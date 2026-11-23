Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has praised his son, Yul Edochie, describing him as a strong-willed individual who cannot be subdued despite the heavy public criticism surrounding his second marriage.

Speaking during a recent interview with Ugo NwokoloTV, the legendary actor noted that Yul has remained resolute and continued living his life regardless of the constant insults directed at him since he took a second wife.

“Look at my son, Yul. Yul is a very tough guy. You can never subdue him, no matter how much you try. He took a second wife, people have been insulting him, saying all sorts of things, and he has been living his life,” Pete Edochie said.

He further explained that his deep respect for his son stems from how respectfully he has handled the situation regarding his first wife, May Edochie, noting that neither of them has publicly insulted the other.

“Let me tell you why I respect him a great deal. He has never insulted his wife for one day. Go and check everything that has been happening. He has never come out to say this woman is this… It shows someone responsible. The wife, on her own part, has not said anything against Yul,” he added.

Pete Edochie also maintained that despite awards organizers consistently excluding Yul from nominations and recognitions, the actor continues to thrive in his career and still possesses the best voice in the Nigerian movie industry.