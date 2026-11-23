Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has praised his son, Yul Edochie, describing him as a strong-willed individual who cannot be subdued despite the heavy public criticism surrounding his second marriage.
Speaking during a recent interview with Ugo NwokoloTV, the legendary actor noted that Yul has remained resolute and continued living his life regardless of the constant insults directed at him since he took a second wife.
“Look at my son, Yul. Yul is a very tough guy. You can never subdue him, no matter how much you try. He took a second wife, people have been insulting him, saying all sorts of things, and he has been living his life,” Pete Edochie said.
He further explained that his deep respect for his son stems from how respectfully he has handled the situation regarding his first wife, May Edochie, noting that neither of them has publicly insulted the other.
“Let me tell you why I respect him a great deal. He has never insulted his wife for one day. Go and check everything that has been happening. He has never come out to say this woman is this… It shows someone responsible. The wife, on her own part, has not said anything against Yul,” he added.
Pete Edochie also maintained that despite awards organizers consistently excluding Yul from nominations and recognitions, the actor continues to thrive in his career and still possesses the best voice in the Nigerian movie industry.
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Fact & that is why I love him
Respect to you Sir, Truth remains that yul would have told May from Adam that he is a polygamist.It`s not everybody that like being in a polygamist setting
Exactly!!!
Louder for the people at the back.# maynation wey dey take paracetamol for another person headache.lol Yul you rock jare..
Not a fact, he gave interviews where he said he got married because she got pregnant. A fool who tried railroading his wife into poligamy in her own home, a house she owned? What sort of man is he? I know he is your son, but sir I will excuse you on the grounds of ahgethat you failed to call a spade a spade. Your son was weak and mean. He was celebrating when his son died, he gave stupid interviews, he embarrassed his children previously and now with his carrying ons with Lizzy Gold. Sir your son is a disgrace. Please don’t insult our credibility saying he acted in an impressive manner.
Noise maker's group of gossipers without pants!! do you know more then his father?? jobless!!!