An aide to the Governor of Delta State, Ossai Ovie Success, has criticized Mirka, the foreign tourist who over the weekend accused the Emir of Daura in Katsina State of inappropriate conduct during a palace visit.
Mirka had earlier shared a video captured via her Meta smart glasses showing the monarch rubbing her hand while she visited him at his palace, followed by the moment she cautioned him after he allegedly touched her chest without consent.
Reacting in a post shared on Instagram, Ossai argued that the monarch should not bear the blame alone, faulting the tourist for sitting right next to him despite having just met him for the first time and having other available seats in the room.
He questioned the nature of the conversation they were having that led to the monarch holding and rubbing her hand, adding that the moment her hand was held inappropriately, she should have drawn a firm boundary, pulled back, and ended the meeting immediately.
According to Ossai, the fact that Mirka remained seated and continued the interaction gave the impression that she was comfortable with or encouraging the behavior.
Read his post below…
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A lot of these old perverts are guilty of this nonsense. Late Chief E. K Clark was a master at same. Bunch of dirty old men
Thank you. A lot of Nigerian men are perverts. Imagine blaming the woman? It is only in Nigeria even a 5 year old get gets blamed for being raped!!! Sickos!!
Foooool...must you talk 👄....
I wonder look....bobo na aide on gossip matters?
Bastard so this is your defense
I give up
She had intentions wearing a smart glasses and sitting down close to the monarch. That was her olan all along
The woman is culpable too. She was thinking the old man was intrigued by the color of her skin so she was enjoying the attention thinking she was special just because she's white. Not knowing the old man had other plans.
What happened to the tourist is a tip of what happened to nigerian women who visited the Emirates. The Emir is a shame. The tourist is a tourist .She visited the Emirates as part of courtesy .
This is why I say an average Nigerian man is a grapist. Try this abroad, Useless Nigerian men. Only bolokos they have to offer.
You are defending the old man? That means you too can also do the same thing if someone allows you to hold her hand. Touching a woman's boobs without her consent is inappropriate, it's a sexual assault. Let's call a Spade a Spade and not a big spoon. She may have allowed him to hold her hands out of respect for the old man.
Someone should tell this idiot to stop disgracing the government and people of Delta State
You this idle aide to the Governor of Delta State, are you employed only to comment on social media about affairs of the heart? You never make any comments on serious issues, on this blog, other than those concerning inappropriate behaviors by men and women. What do you mean by saying the woman should not have sat so closely to the Emir? Should she have refused the sit the Emir offered her? If you've taken your time to watch the video sensibly, you'll observe that that was a large hall, and the Emir must have invited her to sit close to him, so that they can hear each other very well, in the absence of a public address system or a microphone. That doesn't justify his inappropriate behaviors..That must have been the modus operandi of the pervert, as that is the reason why his aides were excused from the interactive session with the woman. He must have been doing that with other voiceless women in the past, and gotten away with it. The Lady didn't cause any scene, out of respect for his old age, his title and the traditional institution. The Lady is blameless for what happened at the Palace, and the Emir must be held accountable for his inappropriate and disrespectful behavior.
If she was a nigerian now, he would have supported her and offered her a job or ambassadorship with delta govt.
Must these old man be these randy ??
Did an aide to a governor just victim blame a woman who was sexually assaulted?
Those this aide abi aids has any sense at all, he should just listen to his dumb self.
Another rapist in the making, victim blaming as usual...