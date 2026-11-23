An aide to the Governor of Delta State, Ossai Ovie Success, has criticized Mirka, the foreign tourist who over the weekend accused the Emir of Daura in Katsina State of inappropriate conduct during a palace visit.

Mirka had earlier shared a video captured via her Meta smart glasses showing the monarch rubbing her hand while she visited him at his palace, followed by the moment she cautioned him after he allegedly touched her chest without consent.

Reacting in a post shared on Instagram, Ossai argued that the monarch should not bear the blame alone, faulting the tourist for sitting right next to him despite having just met him for the first time and having other available seats in the room.

He questioned the nature of the conversation they were having that led to the monarch holding and rubbing her hand, adding that the moment her hand was held inappropriately, she should have drawn a firm boundary, pulled back, and ended the meeting immediately.

According to Ossai, the fact that Mirka remained seated and continued the interaction gave the impression that she was comfortable with or encouraging the behavior.

Read his post below…