The foreign tourist who recently accused the Emir of Daura in Katsina State of inappropriate conduct during a palace visit, has reacted after her viral video was taken down from Instagram.
In a statement addressing the removal of the clip, Mirka stated that she believes the video was mass-reported on the platform, leading to its deletion.
She noted that she has traveled the length and breadth of Nigeria without ever experiencing anything similar, adding that she felt the monarch was comfortable acting that way toward her during their encounter.
Mirka further remarked that many women in Nigeria may have experienced unwanted touching by men in positions of authority or in daily life, but often feel unable to speak up for themselves.
Read her statement below
Comments (14)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
Thank you for sharing.Many women must have also had such experience but can't voice it out or even have an evidence to present. The girl child is always in danger, yet people choose to look the other way to protect religion and "status".
It is very sad indeed that the system does not protect women and the men do not protect women. As a 40 year old woman, I have had my share of sexual molestation. I couldn't tell anyone because who would take you seriously? So many females are living under their fathers and husbands roofs without these men even knowing that they are sharing the house with thier daughter or wife who has been sexually molested or even raped by another man. It is so sad. That's why many men go abroad and get arrested for what they think is normal behaviour back in their country. There is nothing normal about it. You are leaving trauma behind in the mind and heart of that female.
na so dem dey do,if it is a poor muslim person the sharia and hisbal would have cut off his manhood straight but because he an emir and a fulani politician nothing will happen,nobody will ask any question not even Nigeria DSS or any government agencies,as far as Nigeria is concern nobody can
Has anyone been able to summon the courage to tell this douchebag of an (American) woman that the Emir, who is in his 90s, could be senile and dealing with a brain disease due to old age that induces child-like behavior in him? Why are these evil women always full of evil drama, all in the name of "we have been empowered"? Is it not the same we stupid men that "empowered" you, especially in the US, that you have now become this uncontrollable and obsessed with destroying men, no matter their stations in life---or even medical defects? This is a man who probably does not have an idea what a "dick" is used for again, due to a medical / mental condition. Yet, he "sexually assaulted" UGLY / FUGLY you?!!
Who bloody cares if the emir is senile. If he is senile, he should go and sexually assault Buhari's daughters. Buhari has a lot of daughters so he can choose his pick on which one he wants to sexually assault. Aisha Buhari too is there for him to sexually assault and if Aisha is too obese for him, he can go and sexually assault his state governors daughter or wife.
Why is a senile man sitting on a stool and ruling you? A senile man that released a statement denying the act?
Fool
Senility kee your generation there
SAD - Senior Advocate of Daura.
Sisterhood are proud of you. Shame on the randy old man
its sad madam, nothing will be done as people that follow the religion he does follow blindly and believe all their so called leaders do is 100% allowed. I would advise as angry as i am that you just cut your losses or hope that one way or another maybe an international ngo can help you if not. Its a dead end.
Thats really sad indeed
Emir, wan Jappa
Sue the idiot, traditional leader or not. Sue him and don't agree to settle out of court. Imagine how many women he has done worse to? I'm hoping this gives his victims the courage to come out with their own stories. Enough of this.