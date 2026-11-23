The foreign tourist who recently accused the Emir of Daura in Katsina State of inappropriate conduct during a palace visit, has reacted after her viral video was taken down from Instagram.

In a statement addressing the removal of the clip, Mirka stated that she believes the video was mass-reported on the platform, leading to its deletion.

She noted that she has traveled the length and breadth of Nigeria without ever experiencing anything similar, adding that she felt the monarch was comfortable acting that way toward her during their encounter.

Mirka further remarked that many women in Nigeria may have experienced unwanted touching by men in positions of authority or in daily life, but often feel unable to speak up for themselves.

Read her statement below