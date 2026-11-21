Bola Adeola, the mother of influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has addressed the backlash against her son over a statement he made about Nigerian youths.





A video recently went viral showing Enioluwa addressing a crowd. He mentioned that some young people don't like to work. He also queried people in their twenties who say they are tired of life. He asked them what they have experienced in life to make them tired.





Nigerians reacted by slamming Enioluwa and calling him privileged. Many young people shared their struggles in Nigeria and how hard they have worked. Others shared how often life has beaten them down in Nigeeia in spite of their struggles.





Soon, people went from calling Enioluwa out to calling out his mother, a lecturer.





Some students on TikTok accused her of treating students unfairly and alleged that she finds it difficult to grade any student an A in her course.





Enioluwa apologised and explained that his statement was not meant to offend, but that did not stop the outrage.





Amid the backlash, Enioluwa's mother has released a statement on Instagram.





She wrote: "#istandwithenioluwa



"Over the past few days, I have read various opinions, interpretations, cut and join videos and statements circulating across different platforms. Especially about the video from a lecture my son gave over a year ago at a youth program in PH, Nigeria.



"I have recently become aware of multiple screenshots circulating online, concerning the ongoing conversation involving Enioluwa where he was said to have called Nigerian youths lazy, which he never did. I am 100 percent sure he would never do that considering the kind of nature he has and his contributions to the development of youths in Nigeria.



"As an academic, I believe strongly in the responsibility and importance to verify information, preserve context, and uphold integrity in public discourse. Even in emotionally charged situations. It would be nice if we do not abandon these principles.



"But beyond being an academic, I am a mother.



"I love my son dearly, and as a family we are incredibly proud of him. Our Eni. Kind, generous ,simple and loving. His siblings love him dearly too.



"I understand that his chosen path as a public figure comes with scrutiny and criticism. Many times, I read what is written about him, and all I can do is plead the blood of Jesus over his life.

That is what I know. Blood of Jesus!!!



"Does it hurt me as a mother? Certainly. But I understand that public life comes with its own responsibilities. ( Especially now that even my own jokes, cruise, cough and comments can become a national debate)



"We are a family grounded in Christian values, raised with love, discipline, respect, and integrity. I do not claim that my son is perfect, nor do I expect everyone to always agree with him! Christ is still working in him and all of us too. He said I will never leave you or forsake you..

By the grace of God,we have collectively and individually paid school fees of students and we still do.



"I only ask that we express our opinions with fairness, kindness, and a commitment to the truth.



"We can hold people accountable without being unkind, and we can disagree without losing our humanity.



“God grant us all wisdom and grace. God bless you all. Thank you.”