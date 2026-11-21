Bola Adeola, the mother of influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has addressed the backlash against her son over a statement he made about Nigerian youths.
A video recently went viral showing Enioluwa addressing a crowd. He mentioned that some young people don't like to work. He also queried people in their twenties who say they are tired of life. He asked them what they have experienced in life to make them tired.
Nigerians reacted by slamming Enioluwa and calling him privileged. Many young people shared their struggles in Nigeria and how hard they have worked. Others shared how often life has beaten them down in Nigeeia in spite of their struggles.
Soon, people went from calling Enioluwa out to calling out his mother, a lecturer.
Some students on TikTok accused her of treating students unfairly and alleged that she finds it difficult to grade any student an A in her course.
Enioluwa apologised and explained that his statement was not meant to offend, but that did not stop the outrage.
Amid the backlash, Enioluwa's mother has released a statement on Instagram.
She wrote: "#istandwithenioluwa
"Over the past few days, I have read various opinions, interpretations, cut and join videos and statements circulating across different platforms. Especially about the video from a lecture my son gave over a year ago at a youth program in PH, Nigeria.
"I have recently become aware of multiple screenshots circulating online, concerning the ongoing conversation involving Enioluwa where he was said to have called Nigerian youths lazy, which he never did. I am 100 percent sure he would never do that considering the kind of nature he has and his contributions to the development of youths in Nigeria.
"As an academic, I believe strongly in the responsibility and importance to verify information, preserve context, and uphold integrity in public discourse. Even in emotionally charged situations. It would be nice if we do not abandon these principles.
"But beyond being an academic, I am a mother.
"I love my son dearly, and as a family we are incredibly proud of him. Our Eni. Kind, generous ,simple and loving. His siblings love him dearly too.
"I understand that his chosen path as a public figure comes with scrutiny and criticism. Many times, I read what is written about him, and all I can do is plead the blood of Jesus over his life.
That is what I know. Blood of Jesus!!!
"Does it hurt me as a mother? Certainly. But I understand that public life comes with its own responsibilities. ( Especially now that even my own jokes, cruise, cough and comments can become a national debate)
"We are a family grounded in Christian values, raised with love, discipline, respect, and integrity. I do not claim that my son is perfect, nor do I expect everyone to always agree with him! Christ is still working in him and all of us too. He said I will never leave you or forsake you..
By the grace of God,we have collectively and individually paid school fees of students and we still do.
"I only ask that we express our opinions with fairness, kindness, and a commitment to the truth.
"We can hold people accountable without being unkind, and we can disagree without losing our humanity.
“God grant us all wisdom and grace. God bless you all. Thank you.”
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Wise talk
what a mother do you or ur over pampered son know how the average us (nigerians) work our butts from dusk to dawn to survive in this jungle called a country
Who raised these Nigerian men? Nigerian women and wives ask. The answer is here now. Nigerian women as mothers.
Like I care what ever he said was his opinion I can’t be bothered .
This lady made sense in her humility and submission unfortunately that’s the opinion of a mother and not the opinion of outsiders that the son interacts with, her son’s persona is opposite to what this woman has displayed and I think the people out there are judging the son based on what he puts out than how his mother sees him.
Faggot ass mfker
Madam, what is your son's J.O.B???????
Haaaaaa oloriburuku lya so your childish and not properly brought up son is now a public figure,and l wonder what you teach , just read your English, very watery,, public figures family indeed
Now that she has come out to apologize on behalf of her son, I hope the young chap is forgiven and his offences set aside. Let's focus on more important issues, especially the ones that concern our collective good as a nation. The elections are fast approaching, and there's a lot at stake here. Let's learn to be more discerning at a time like this. It's very important...
If life better for you, always thank God, but if the road is rough continue praying and keep pushing, because this woman isnt sorry to what her son said.
You are trying to do cover up, we understand that as a mother. Just try to warn him to be very mindful of what he says in public.
I believe Eni has learnt from what happened please let us forgive him as nobody is above mistake
Madam go and rest abeg. Your son is an adult. Let him speak up for himself if he so desires.
He’s clearly raised in love and lots of Nigerians don’t understand love since they haven’t experienced it. Eni made a mistake by saying what he said; however, context matters. Bloggers just ran with a little snippet of the whole speech. More importantly, he has apologized and taken responsibility for his words. We live and learn.
Attention seeking family. Your gay son is a bastard
Useless and wicked lecturer
We all have our own informed opinion. There is nothing wrong with Enioluwa's view as he did not instigate violence. #IstandwithEnioluwa
Congratulations, Linda. You have both celebrity mother and son as your blog visitors not to comment but to thumb down comments. LoL 🤣