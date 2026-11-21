Jim Iyke has shown off his wife while sharing the story of how they met.





The actor took to Instagram to share loved-up photos and videos of them together.









He wrote: 'Almost 5 years of us. No proof needed. No audience required.





'5 years in, and you still feel like a secret I'm not ready to share — not because you're hidden, but because you're sacred.

'I met her at the Delta Lounge to Houston.

I asked if the seat next to her was taken.

She said briskly, "It's taken" — trying to get rid of me.

'I sat down anyway.

'She said, "Sir, I said the seat is taken."

I said, "I don't see a name tag on the seat."

'She gave me a "bombastic" side eye.

'I chuckled quietly. Enjoying myself thoroughly.

'We ignored each other for an hour.

Then they called for boarding and we realized we were on the same flight — and we started laughing.

'5 years later, a whole family unit, 8 countries later...

'And we've never stopped laughing at each other and at life together ever since.

'You're my best friend. My prayer warrior. My wifey. My dude.

'All in one person — how did I get that lucky?

'Same soul. Different seasons.

We didn't count days. Days counted us.

'Through every season, one thing never changed: loyalty. trust. love that stayed when it was easy, and stayed when it wasn't.

'Almost 5. Still mine. Still my favourite mystery.

'And still the most real thing I've ever known.

'Here's to forever, mon cœur, quietly. #Almost5 #QuietLove #StillMine #Kairos #SacredLove ForeverQuietly.'





Swipe below for videos.



