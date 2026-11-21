Jim Iyke has shown off his wife while sharing the story of how they met.
The actor took to Instagram to share loved-up photos and videos of them together.
He wrote: 'Almost 5 years of us. No proof needed. No audience required.
'I met her at the Delta Lounge to Houston.
I asked if the seat next to her was taken.
She said briskly, "It's taken" — trying to get rid of me.
'I sat down anyway.
'She said, "Sir, I said the seat is taken."
I said, "I don't see a name tag on the seat."
'She gave me a "bombastic" side eye.
'I chuckled quietly. Enjoying myself thoroughly.
'We ignored each other for an hour.
Then they called for boarding and we realized we were on the same flight — and we started laughing.
'5 years later, a whole family unit, 8 countries later...
'And we've never stopped laughing at each other and at life together ever since.
'You're my best friend. My prayer warrior. My wifey. My dude.
'All in one person — how did I get that lucky?
'Same soul. Different seasons.
We didn't count days. Days counted us.
'Through every season, one thing never changed: loyalty. trust. love that stayed when it was easy, and stayed when it wasn't.
'Almost 5. Still mine. Still my favourite mystery.
'And still the most real thing I've ever known.
'Here's to forever, mon cœur, quietly. #Almost5 #QuietLove #StillMine #Kairos #SacredLove ForeverQuietly.'
Swipe below for videos.
Comments (20)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
Jym Iyke sabi give them fellow Nollywood mates level, he dey always show say he pass them for style 😀
So beautiful like Beyonce
Social media! Believe all you see on social media at your own detriment
Mr J, I love your story. Enjoy life.
Bro that your guy wey hold phone need beating
Proper beating oh...Which one is I thought she was gonna jump on me. As how nah? Very silly joke!
lol
wishing you guys an enduring happiness and fruitfulness in your marriage.
Good luck brother
Nothing
How e take concern us?
Hahahaha. But you open am read and comment. Hehehehe.
Make we pound sand abi?
This one sweet me
Wow
If this is not acting, this lady really loves him . 💕
My guy for life
No evidence while posting evidence. Jim always been dull. Lady overdoing like an agbaya forming gen Z energy, maybe to match Jim's ADHD.
She is pretty i must say, many more years to go.
Of course, as someone who has deep seated inferiority complex.