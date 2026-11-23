President Donald Trump has urged Nvidia to reinstate disgraced billionaire Jensen Huang as chief executive, insisting his return would be good for the entire United States.

In a Truth Social posting on Sunday night, Trump publicly urged Nvidia's board of directors to reverse its decision to part ways with Huang following revelations about his extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of having links to Beijing's intelligence services.

'I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP,' the president wrote.

The appeal was made despite Nvidia’s board having already ruled out reinstating the 63-year-old, who stepped down earlier this month following the scandal.

'The NVIDIA Board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,' Jones told investors during the company's quarterly earnings call.

Huang, 63, resigned following reports of his flings with Nvidia employees, as well as suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang, who had worked for Megaspeed, an Nvidia client based in Singapore.