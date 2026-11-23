Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed confidence that Akwa Ibom State will deliver overwhelming support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, as the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement intensified its nationwide grassroots activities with a major inauguration in Uyo.
The event, held at Ibom Hall Ground, featured the inauguration of the movement’s Akwa Ibom State executives and the donation of 31 campaign vehicles, alongside campaign materials, by the movement’s Grand Patron, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.
Tompolo was represented by High Chief Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.
Speaking at the gathering, Akpabio expressed confidence in the President’s electoral prospects in the state, setting an ambitious target of two million votes for Tinubu in 2027.
The Senate President commended the movement’s expanding grassroots presence and its efforts to strengthen political engagement across communities.
The National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Sunday Asuku, highlighted the organisation’s continued expansion across the federation, describing the Akwa Ibom inauguration as another milestone in its nationwide activities.
The deployment of the 31 campaign vehicles is expected to strengthen the movement’s operational reach across Akwa Ibom’s 31 local government areas, supporting community engagement and coordination at the grassroots.
The Uyo inauguration adds to a growing series of state-level activities undertaken by the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement as it expands its organisational structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.
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Mtchwwwwww, wicked people protecting their source of livelihood which is our natural resources and impoverishing the masses.
CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE SAY CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE LOVE YOU TINUBU, WE LOVE YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE THANK YOU TINUBU, WE THANK YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA DUPE TINUBU, A WA DUPE TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA NIFE TINUBU, A WA NIFE TINUBU. (CHORUS). E TE SIWAJU TINUBU, E TE SIWAJU TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY IN THIS NIJERIA TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY MALAM BOLA AHMAD TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY AREWA NA AMDALA TINUBU. (CHORUS).
this man has been going about donating cars worth of trillion and raw cash in almost all the whole states in Nigeria and nobody is saying anything,he has been spending tax payers money anyhow without anybody asking questions
Very funny country. At least una blood relatives must taste the bitter pills one way or the other.
Useless government and party that has impoverished Nigerians right from the very beginning, without accountability. Adulterated Political Class Assured Poverty Congress Asiwaju Political Cult Association of Political Criminals Another Plague Coming Anti Progress Community Another Power Collapse Atiku & Peter Criticizers Make una choose one 😂
ANOINTED PEOPLE CONGRESS (APC) ARE HERE TO SAVE YOUR WRETCHED HATE FILLED SOUL FROM THE HATE WEY DEY MAKE YOU CRY NON STOP.
WITH THE STRUCTURES ON GROUND CONTINUING TO GROW, APC WILL DOMINATE INTO THE 2039 ELECTORAL PERIOD WITH SUBSEQUENT LEADERS (COALITION INCLUDED) BUILDING ON THE GOOD FOUNDATION FOR NIGERIA PROGRESS. NO LAZY, NON PERFORMING, "NO IDEA" EX-GOVERNORS ACCEPTED. NA WHO GO CRY GO CRY.
Asiwaju Political Cult (apc) is a diehard cult indeed...
INDIGENOUS PETER OBI BROTHERS (IPOB) PROPAGANDA AND THOSE OF OTHERS LIKE THEM WILL NOT STOP THE PROGRESS OF NIGERIA. JAGABAN, ALL THE WAY TO 2031!!!
All these campaign cars are for what exactly? Who/what are they carrying and to where? Are there no more beneficial ways to waste the loot? Why are we so wicked to ourselves as a people...smh
Accredited Perpetrators Council. APC.