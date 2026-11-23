Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed confidence that Akwa Ibom State will deliver overwhelming support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, as the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement intensified its nationwide grassroots activities with a major inauguration in Uyo.

The event, held at Ibom Hall Ground, featured the inauguration of the movement’s Akwa Ibom State executives and the donation of 31 campaign vehicles, alongside campaign materials, by the movement’s Grand Patron, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

Tompolo was represented by High Chief Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

Speaking at the gathering, Akpabio expressed confidence in the President’s electoral prospects in the state, setting an ambitious target of two million votes for Tinubu in 2027.

The Senate President commended the movement’s expanding grassroots presence and its efforts to strengthen political engagement across communities.

The National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Sunday Asuku, highlighted the organisation’s continued expansion across the federation, describing the Akwa Ibom inauguration as another milestone in its nationwide activities.

The deployment of the 31 campaign vehicles is expected to strengthen the movement’s operational reach across Akwa Ibom’s 31 local government areas, supporting community engagement and coordination at the grassroots.

The Uyo inauguration adds to a growing series of state-level activities undertaken by the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement as it expands its organisational structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.