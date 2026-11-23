A Kano Magistrate's Court sitting at Airport has ordered the remand of a man, Sabiu Sanusi Takai, over the alleged abduction of his his neighbour's five-year-old son.

The presiding magistrate, Muttaka Dandago, ordered that the defendant be remanded at a correctional centre until January 4, 2027, after he was arraigned by the prosecution counsel, Barrister Bello Isa Lawan.

The defendant is accused of abducting Abubakar Adamu, a five-year-old boy said to be his neighbour’s child.

According to the report, the defendant allegedly took the boy to Wudil, where he was said to be planning to transport him to southern Nigeria before he was eventually arrested.

The case was adjourned until January 4, 2027, for further proceedings.