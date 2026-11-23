Social media influencer, Emmanuel Obruste, popularly known as GehGeh, has publicly withdrawn his support for Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori’s second-term bid, blaming the death of his mother on lack of healthcare facilities in his community.

In a recent video, GehGeh, who previously voiced support for Oborevwori's administration, claimed that the major cause of his mother's death was due to inadequate medical facilities in his village and other communities in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

“On December 8, 2024, I lost my mum. The major reason for her death was the lack of adequate healthcare facilities in my community and neighbouring communities," he said.

According to him, his mother collapsed while giving testimony in church.

She passed away before they could find a vehicle to take her to a hospital in Ughelli town.

“So bad government played a major role in my mother's death,” he said. "It is a big shame to me that I previously endorsed Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as my preferred candidate for the Delta State governorship election. “Please forgive me. As a youth in Delta State, can you name one important thing the government is doing to address youth unemployment?”

The content creator reiterated his support for the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.