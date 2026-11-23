An American woman, Shelley Fajans, has lamented how the Nigerian Government and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have made it nearly impossible for her to reunite with her Nigerian husband two years after their wedding.

In a Facebook post on Monday, November 23, 2027, Shelley said the day marked their second wedding anniversary and USCIS and the “eternally slow” Nigerian government prevented them from celebrating together.

She added that it will most likely take two more years for an interview to be scheduled and assessed.