An American woman, Shelley Fajans, has lamented how the Nigerian Government and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have made it nearly impossible for her to reunite with her Nigerian husband two years after their wedding.
In a Facebook post on Monday, November 23, 2027, Shelley said the day marked their second wedding anniversary and USCIS and the “eternally slow” Nigerian government prevented them from celebrating together.
She added that it will most likely take two more years for an interview to be scheduled and assessed.
Comments (5)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
They are protecting you madam, as you no get sense
I really don't know if these old Caucasian ladies are on some kind of steroids, or somehow coerced into "falling in Love", with these Young Nigerian men, whose sole aim is to JAPA, and definitely not in Love with these older women. Does the young man we see in the picture taken in front of the Ikeja Marriage registry, look like a "husband material"?. The earlier these women who are obviously more interested in the physical and sexual interactions with these Young men, realize that they're in for a future heartbreak, mental health challenges and eventually divorce, when they're eventually dumped by these Young men, the better for them. The scantily dressed young man, in the picture, is only looking for an avenue, and a shortcut to migrating to the United States.
No be Nigeria Ministry of interior they fuck you up its the American consulate they know say the marriage na scam they go delay you tire till you die then the boy can not come over una think say Americans no get sense now
The boy don give her wetin no good chop! She is in love
The delay is for your own good madam oyinbo.