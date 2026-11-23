One person has passed away after in three trucks collided on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.
The crash occurred at about 7.12am on Sunday, November 22, in front of Ashabi Police Station, along the BHN axis, inbound to Lagos.
Akinbiyi said the vehicles involved included a red FAW container truck with registration number AAA 150 YM, a white HOWO granite truck with registration number LSR 59 YN and another truck, which had been evacuated before TRACE operatives arrived.
He sais four persons were involved in the accident. One person passed away and no injuries were recorded.
He said eyewitnesses blamed the collision on overspeeding.
“TRACE operatives controlled and managed traffic during the evacuation exercise to prevent secondary accidents,” Akinbiyi said.
He added that the victim’s body was evacuated to the Idera Hospital morgue, while the affected trucks were taken to the Motor Traffic Division of the police in Mowe.
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FRSC NOT ENFORCING TRAFFIC LAWS. TRUCK SHOULD NOT BE IN THE EXTREME LEFT LANE (PASSING LANE). EXTREME LEFT LANE SHOULD STAY AS PASSING LANE, NO SLOW VEHICLES ON PASSING LANE) NO STRADDLING OF LINES BETWEEN LANES BY ALL VEHICLES. NO U-TURNS FOR ALL VEHICLES. VEHICLES EMITTING THICK BLACK SMOKE THAT OBSCURE THE VIEW OTHER ROAD USERS SHOULD BE IMPOUNDED. ENFORCE SPEED LIMIT.