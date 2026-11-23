One person has passed away after in three trucks collided on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.



The crash occurred at about 7.12am on Sunday, November 22, in front of Ashabi Police Station, along the BHN axis, inbound to Lagos.





The spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this in an accident report on Sunday.

Akinbiyi said the vehicles involved included a red FAW container truck with registration number AAA 150 YM, a white HOWO granite truck with registration number LSR 59 YN and another truck, which had been evacuated before TRACE operatives arrived.

He sais four persons were involved in the accident. One person passed away and no injuries were recorded.

He said eyewitnesses blamed the collision on overspeeding.

“TRACE operatives controlled and managed traffic during the evacuation exercise to prevent secondary accidents,” Akinbiyi said.