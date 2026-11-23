A marine conservationist Raynus Ebiegberi Henry has released a rescued see turtle back into the ocean along the Akassa coast of Bayelsa State.

The animal is said to be one of the largest Olive Ridley sea turtles.

According to Henry, the release was carried out on Friday, November 20, 2026 with strong support from the local community.

“Today, with strong community involvement, we released one of the biggest olive Ridley turtles at the turtle beach area in Okumbiribeleu,” he wrote.

“The Safe Earth Foundation is committed to supporting sea turtles’ existence and peaceful coexistence with humans along the Akassa coast. This success highlights the power of local conservation partnerships.”