Two children are among 19 people rushed to hospital over suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after several worshippers collapsed during a church service in Germany.

According to Mail Online, four people were seriously ill after the incident, which emergency services blamed on a faulty heating system at a castle chapel in Bavaria's Allgäu region.

Kempten police told Bild the alarm was raised at around 10.50am after several people suddenly collapsed during a service held by the Priestly Fraternity of St Peter.

More than 120 emergency workers, including firefighters, paramedics and police officers, were deployed to the scene, while a rescue helicopter was also called in.

Sohrab Taheri-Sohi, a spokesman for the Bavarian Red Cross, said more than 50 people were affected.

Worshippers began complaining of breathing difficulties and nausea during the service, prompting an emergency response. Firefighters later detected a 'very high concentration of carbon monoxide' inside the chapel.

Police believe a heater bought only weeks ago malfunctioned after being switched on several hours before the service.

'Based on current information, the heater's automatic shut-off mechanism did not function properly due to a technical malfunction or an operating error,' Kempten Police said.

According to investigators, a 70-year-old church official switched on the heater at about 6am to warm the chapel ahead of the morning service.