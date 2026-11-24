The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has arrested two suspected members of a criminal network allegedly involved in transformer vandalism and the illegal purchase and sale of stolen electrical cables in Ilorin.

Spokesperson for the command, DSC Ayoola Michael Shola, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

According to the statement, the suspects, identified as Toheeb Muritala 31-year-old and 22-year-old Muhammad Awal Isiaq, were arrested following an intelligence-led operation involving the Department of State Services (DSS) and the NSCDC.

The NSCDC Kwara State Commandant, Commandant Abbas Ndah Mohammed, while addressing journalists, disclosed that Muritala was handed over to the Corps by DSS operatives on November 18, 2026, following his alleged involvement in the vandalisation of a transformer at Abdulrazak Street, GRA, Ilorin.

According to the Commandant, preliminary investigations revealed that Muritala was allegedly apprehended while attempting to transport stolen armoured cables, while further investigations led to the recovery of additional vandalised cables concealed in a nearby bush.

He said the investigation also led to the arrest of Isiaq, who was allegedly involved in receiving and purchasing copper materials suspected to have been extracted from vandalised armoured cables.

The Commandant Abbass disclosed that investigations had uncovered indications of a wider network of individuals involved in the disposal and purchase of stolen copper materials, adding that efforts were ongoing to arrest other persons connected with the criminal activities.

Items recovered during the operation included approximately 13 metres of XLPE armoured cable, seven metres of three-core hard armoured cable and an additional 10 feet of armoured cable recovered from a bush close to the scene of the incident.

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Describing infrastructure vandalism as a serious criminal offence, Commandant Abbas Ndah Mohammed warned that the destruction of transformers, electrical installations, communication facilities and pipelines would no longer be tolerated in the state.

He noted that such criminal activities not only cause financial losses to government and service providers but also deprive communities of essential services, disrupt economic activities and expose residents to avoidable hardship.

"The Command will not tolerate the deliberate destruction of critical infrastructure by individuals or criminal syndicates for selfish financial gains," he declared.

He assured residents that the Corps would continue to deploy legitimate operational and intelligence strategies to identify, arrest, investigate and prosecute individuals involved in the destruction of public assets.

Commandant Abbas also commended the DSS Kwara State Command for its timely intervention, professionalism and cooperation, which he said contributed significantly to the successful operation.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements around transformers, electrical installations,, communication facilities and other critical national assets to the nearest NSCDC office or appropriate security agency.

The Commandant assured the public that information supplied by residents would be treated confidentially and acted upon promptly.

He further warned individuals involved in the vandalisation of public infrastructure and the purchase or sale of stolen materials to desist from such activities, stressing that the Corps would sustain its efforts to bring perpetrators to justice.