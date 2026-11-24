The Benue State Police Command has arrested two suspects for a robbery incident in Abuja.

The state command’s spokesperson, DSP Peter Aondongu, announced this in a statement released on Tuesday, November 24, and made available to journalists in Makurdi.

According to him, officers intercepted a suspected robbery gang believed to be involved in criminal operations across state borders along the Agatu-Keffi Road.

The statement read in part, “On 22nd November 2026, at about 0818 hours, a segment of the command’s Operation Anyam Nyor Police Tactical Team deployed along the Agatu-Keffi Road in Agatu Local Government Area intercepted a red-coloured Toyota Camry with two occupants who were reasonably suspected not to be the owners of the car.

“During a search of the car and the occupants, as well as preliminary investigations, the team recovered documents and other items linking the red Toyota Camry to a robbery incident in Abuja, as the owner was contacted and confirmed the robbery attack.”



Aondongu explained that while the suspects were being transported to the police station, one of them, who was driving the vehicle, suddenly jumped out and escaped into the bush.

He added that officers later apprehended the fleeing suspect and rushed him to the Comprehensive Health Centre in Agatu for medical attention, but he died while receiving treatment.

“But later died while receiving treatment. His remains have been deposited at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination and other investigative processes,” the statement added.



Aondongu said items recovered in connection with the incident included a red Toyota Camry, a jackknife, a live cartridge, two small Tecno button phones, a Lenovo laptop, a walking stick, three National Identity Cards, five ATM cards, a long black beaded necklace, N5,000 in cash, two phone chargers, a wristwatch, two brown bags, vehicle documents and other materials.

The police spokesperson said the command had launched a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the robbery, determine the suspects' level of involvement and uncover other possible criminal activities.

He added that efforts were underway to identify and apprehend other members of the suspected gang.