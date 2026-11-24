A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja has ordered the preservation of up to $100 million allegedly held by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum in a dispute over outstanding legal and consultancy fees connected to the Paris Club refunds.



Justice O.C. Agbaza granted the interim freezing order on 19 November following an ex parte application by lawyer Dr Ted Iseghohi-Edwards against the Incorporated Trustees of the NGF and 29 commercial banks.



According to a certified true copy of the order, the restriction covers a single aggregate sum of $100 million, or N135,580,360,000, across the affected accounts. The naira equivalent was calculated using the Central Bank of Nigeria’s exchange rate published on 17 November 2026.



The interim order preserves the disputed funds pending a hearing on the claimant’s application for an interlocutory injunction or a further court order. It does not determine ownership of the money.



Iseghohi-Edwards is seeking payment under an indemnity he alleges the NGF issued on 20 December 2018. He said the arrangement followed the Federal Government’s payment of $100 million to the forum to hold as a stakeholder pending the determination of liability for professional fees.



The banks named as respondents are Access Bank, Alpha Morgan Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, Sterling Bank, United Bank for Africa, Unity Bank, Zenith Bank, Jaiz Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Keystone Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Standard Chartered Bank and Wema Bank.



Also joined are Union Bank, First City Monument Bank, Lotus Bank, Parallex Bank, Polaris Bank, Globus Bank, SunTrust Bank, Citibank Nigeria, Nova Bank, Optimus Bank, Premium Trust Bank, Signature Bank, Tatum Bank and Titan Trust Bank.



Justice Agbaza restrained the NGF, its agents, representatives and anyone acting on its behalf from withdrawing, transferring, concealing, disposing of, encumbering or otherwise dealing with the disputed funds within the court’s jurisdiction. The banks were similarly prohibited, upon service of the order and where they hold the relevant funds, from permitting withdrawals, transfers, payments, conversions or other transactions involving the money.



The restriction is subject to the same combined $100 million limit, rather than a separate limit for each bank. The judge directed the banks to disclose within 48 hours of service whether they held NGF accounts containing the disputed funds.



Their disclosures must identify the accounts, currencies, balances at the time of service and amounts preserved under the order. The banks must also file affidavits providing that information, subject to any confidentiality directions issued by the court. The claimant was instructed to promptly serve the respondents with the originating process, supporting affidavit, written address, motion on notice and enrolled order.



Iseghohi-Edwards, who operates Edwards and Partners Law Firm, said the Incorporated Trustees of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria retained him to represent the country’s 774 local government councils in matters involving the London and Paris Club refunds. He subsequently filed suit FHC/ABJ/CS/856/2016 against the Federal Government over unpaid legal and consultancy fees arising from the transactions.



According to his filings, the Federal High Court delivered judgment on 16 February 2018 establishing a government debt of $318 million. He said the government later made a part-payment of $159 million through promissory notes.



The lawyer argued that the judgment fulfilled the condition in the NGF’s alleged indemnity, making the $100 million payable to him. He further claimed that the forum failed to honour the undertaking despite receiving a formal demand dated 8 October 2026.



In seeking the freezing order, Iseghohi-Edwards told the court he feared the funds could be transferred or spent before the substantive case was decided, potentially frustrating enforcement of any judgment in his favour.



He also said he could not independently identify the specific accounts holding the money and required judicial intervention to obtain that information.



The application relied on Orders 30(3) and 32(1) of the FCT High Court Civil Procedure Rules, alongside the court’s inherent jurisdiction. Justice Agbaza adjourned the case until 1 December 2026 for the hearing of the motion on notice.