A Nigerian woman, Enigbokan Grace has accused her pastor husband of eloping with another woman.
She disclosed in a Facebook post on their 14th wedding anniversary.
According to the mother of one, her husband ‘ran away’ on Thursday, November 19, 2026.
“Today 23th November was supposed to be our 14th anniversary, but you are no where to be, found, you elope with another woman, I wish her all the best, may God be with you wherever you are, Marvelous Alabi Kehinde,” she wrote.
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Did he really ran or she has gone to report him as a missing person and confirm what happend to him. This is presumptuous.
Women are always trying to be the victim. Would a sane and happy man run away from a peaceful and blessed home? Maybe there's more to this than social media knows.
Dear Grace I dont know if this message will get to you, this is so heartbreaking to hear. Please move on with your life and be the best version of you. Lobatan! Dont let somwone that will move on without you being around kpai you. I know it wont be easy but by getting yourself busy you will be okay. Move on and dont be tired, he will still come back. You just concentrate on you and your children. Best wishes
He will still come back? 🙄 Wetin marriage go do una 🤦
Move on, only God understand It shall be well!!!
As he take run na so him go take come back, e neva too late.