Political economist Professor Pat Utomi and former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad have traded words on social media over allegations of past electoral fraud and strategies to safeguard votes during Nigeria’s upcoming 2027 general elections.
In a post on X on Monday, Utomi alleged that the 2023 general elections were manipulated because voters lacked verifiable documentation to challenge official tallies, urging citizens to photograph and upload Form EC8A polling unit result sheets in 2027 to create an indisputable record of local outcomes.
"They rigged 2023 because nobody had proof. In 2027, we will have proof. Photograph your EC8A at your polling unit. Upload it. Get a receipt. If they try to change the result, we will show the world the original. Don't just vote. Protect your vote. #ProtectYourVote," Utomi wrote.
Responding to the comment, Ahmad, a former media aide to the late President Muhammadu Buhari and an official of the City Boy Movement backing President Bola Tinubu, faulted Utomi for making unsubstantiated claims of rigging in the 2023 polls. He cautioned that sweeping assertions made without verifiable evidence risk eroding public trust in Nigeria's electoral and democratic institutions.
"With all due respect, such a declaration should not be coming from you, particularly when it suggests that the 2023 elections were rigged without presenting credible evidence. Statements of this nature can undermine public confidence in our democratic institutions. We must be careful with our words, especially when speaking to the public," Ahmad wrote.
Comments (7)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
2023 SORE LOSERS KNOW THEY ARE GOING TO LOSE AGAIN IN 2027. THEY ARE UNSTABLE. BE CAREFUL AROUND THEM AND THEIR LEADERS.
dem plenty for this platform. please ignore them as usual.
DEM NEVER VOTE BUT DEM DON DEY CRY SAY SOME PEOPLE GO RIG THE ELECTIONS. DEM KNOW SAY DEM CANDIDATES NOR FIT WIN BY NUMBER OF VOTES. EMPTY BARRELS DEY SHOUT "RIG AND DIE" ALL OVER THE PLACE. UNA GO LOSE AND NOTHING GO HAPPEN EXCEPT DEATH DEY HUNGRY UNA. INDIGENOUS PETER OBI BROTHERS (IPOB) PROPAGANDA AND THOSE OF OTHERS LIKE THEM WILL NOT STOP THE PROGRESS OF NIGERIA.
BEWARE OF IPOB CANDIDATES VYING FOR THE PRESIDENCY AND OTHER POLITICAL OFFICES IN NIGERIA. DEFEND ALL PARTS OF NIGERIA AGAINST IPOB OFFICE SEEKERS AND THEIR IPOB AGENDA.
Seriously, Prof. Pat Utomi!!!!
But the president can boldly say grab it, snatch it, also Buhari threatened the dogs and baboon being soaked in blood. Which democratic institution is he taking about?
Bashir. You said nothing. I was waiting for the core message in your tweet but there was none. However I get it, you just wanted to tell the respected professor to keep quiet, but remain polite. Next time if you have nothing to say, kindly hold your peace. 2023 election was rigged and it's funny that politicians are building campaign on false data because that was not a true reflection of how Nigerians voted.