Political economist Professor Pat Utomi and former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad have traded words on social media over allegations of past electoral fraud and strategies to safeguard votes during Nigeria’s upcoming 2027 general elections.

In a post on X on Monday, Utomi alleged that the 2023 general elections were manipulated because voters lacked verifiable documentation to challenge official tallies, urging citizens to photograph and upload Form EC8A polling unit result sheets in 2027 to create an indisputable record of local outcomes.

"They rigged 2023 because nobody had proof. In 2027, we will have proof. Photograph your EC8A at your polling unit. Upload it. Get a receipt. If they try to change the result, we will show the world the original. Don't just vote. Protect your vote. #ProtectYourVote," Utomi wrote.

Responding to the comment, Ahmad, a former media aide to the late President Muhammadu Buhari and an official of the City Boy Movement backing President Bola Tinubu, faulted Utomi for making unsubstantiated claims of rigging in the 2023 polls. He cautioned that sweeping assertions made without verifiable evidence risk eroding public trust in Nigeria's electoral and democratic institutions.