Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has drawn widespread attention on social media after a video surfaced showing him singing and dancing to "Obi Kererenke," a popular street chant frequently used by Igbos and recently by supporters of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential flagbearer Peter Obi.

In the viral clip, the former Rivers State governor ridiculed the political enthusiasm surrounding the tune, reminiscing that it was merely a childhood song chanted by children playing in the rain.

He mocked the former Anambra State governor for treating the popular refrain as a serious political movement capable of propelling him to the presidency.

The footage arrives on the heels of Wike’s recent media parley and town hall remarks in Rivers State, where he repeatedly downplayed Obi’s electoral viability ahead of the 2027 general elections claiming he had neutralized the "Obi Kererenke" wave.