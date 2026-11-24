Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has drawn widespread attention on social media after a video surfaced showing him singing and dancing to "Obi Kererenke," a popular street chant frequently used by Igbos and recently by supporters of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential flagbearer Peter Obi.
In the viral clip, the former Rivers State governor ridiculed the political enthusiasm surrounding the tune, reminiscing that it was merely a childhood song chanted by children playing in the rain.
He mocked the former Anambra State governor for treating the popular refrain as a serious political movement capable of propelling him to the presidency.
The footage arrives on the heels of Wike’s recent media parley and town hall remarks in Rivers State, where he repeatedly downplayed Obi’s electoral viability ahead of the 2027 general elections claiming he had neutralized the "Obi Kererenke" wave.
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From play-play him wan be president.Wike no mind Obi
OBI MA KE IKE AFTER THE ELECTION
for lagos, we dey sing am like this......Obi kerenke, Obi onyiara, Obi oyioshi....., so when he said he got economics info from madman, it makes sense now!
him and his disciples think say na child's play. awon oniranu.
Peter Obi is a con-man
Peter Obi is a manipulative
What will Peter Obi do differently?
The same Obi that intends to remove subsidy
Removal of Subsidy and devalue of naira destroyed Nigeria period
The same Peter Obi intends to remove subsidy
How did this fool @40 ended up as a lawyer?
Nigeria.. the active crime scene
Wike no mind am na small pikin they worry am
Wike posterity can never be kind to you
Amen!!!
Wike, Obi was winning rivers state until you rigged it in the last elections
Wike, rivers and Abuja people have rejected you
Evil man
Obi is a cultist, D4E
Rig or die , let the killings continue till the military take over. Useless country
Una get mouth. You dey Manchester but you dey type rig and die. Trek your siblings to kill if they won't face the repercussions. Mazi Kanu is suffering from not learning from people like Martin Luther King that effected a change in an enthroned system through a peaceful but grounded move. Omo nna, fra gra too much. When hands are now raised to dispense a compensating punishment, they will cru "genocide,injustice". You guys don't learn I detest the current administration but I also detest your despicable desperation and speeches that makes Nigerians look like SAVAGES and cave men. It's sickening
Obi, wike's nightmare
I don't have issue with you but don't rig or create confusion.... allow Rivers people to choose who they want
Who takes these politicians seriously? 😒
See who we have as a minister..chai...Naija is finished
WITH THE STRUCTURES ON GROUND CONTINUING TO GROW, APC WILL DOMINATE INTO THE 2039 ELECTORAL PERIOD WITH SUBSEQUENT LEADERS (COALITION INCLUDED) BUILDING ON THE GOOD FOUNDATION FOR NIGERIA PROGRESS. NO LAZY, NON PERFORMING, "NO IDEA" EX-GOVERNORS ACCEPTED. NA WHO GO CRY GO CRY.
I DEY FEEL SORRY FOR DELUSIONAL PETER OBI SUPPORTERS. SOMEBODY SUPPOSE WAKE DEM UP FROM THEIR DREAM THAT IS JUST THAT, A DREAM. DEM NOR SOW SEEDS, DEM WAN HARVEST CROPS. DEM NOR CREATE STRUCTURE, DEM NOR DO PROPER CAMPAIGN. NA ENTITLEMENT CAMPAIGN DEM JUST DEY DO. THEY CURSE AND ABUSE OTHERS BECAUSE THEIR CANDIDATE HAVE ZERO BOASTFUL RECORD. NEVER MET A GROUP SO CLUELESS ABOUT WINNING IN POLITICS. THEY REALLY DO DESERVE TO LOSE.
PETER OBI HAS ZERO GOVERNING QUALITY. HE CANNOT EVEN GOVERN HIS OWN HOME, REASON HE FAILED IN ANAMBRA STATE. HE HAS NO PATHWAY TO WINNING, EVEN IN THE SOUTHEAST. E GO LOSE IN SHAMEFUL MANNERS. NA WHO GO CRY, GO CRY.
The fear of Peter Obi is the beginning of wisdom.
You make no sense you just spuilt rubbish
How does what he is saying make sense? These clowns have run out of lies. What will you do differently,? Leave Obi alone
The people are shouting the OBI part and not the kererenke part. Tell us what Tinubu will do for us when elected and not attacking the God ordained winner of the election.
Dirty politician, smelly asso
NDC 74, NDC 83, NDC 97. Bunch of jokers in NDC
Wike is so worried and threatened by Obi's popularity. Is Peter Obi the only contestant?
Obi is there greatest nightmare
They will drag your culture and tradition in the mud and you will still vote for them.... clueless Easterners
Just a quick reminder, that song obi kerenke is not children's song.. It's a song sang by warriors when going for a battle....
Drunkard!
Stupid man with chicken brain brainwashing the people of Rivers State. He couldn't even say a meaningful thing about the economy but must speak about OBI. OBI is their headache.
Come next year youu will sing this same song while bowing your head to say his excellency..