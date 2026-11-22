Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation FANSAN YAMMA have rescued 18 children abducted by suspected terrorists in Kaduna State, following a swift response and sustained pursuit of the fleeing criminals.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, November 22, 2026, when armed men reportedly intercepted and abducted 22 members of the Boys' and Girls' Brigade from the Mother-Cat Community in the Kachia/Kajuru general area of the state.

The children were said to have been participating in an early morning group road walk when the armed assailants attacked and whisked them away.

Colonel Appolonia Anele, Acting Director Army Public Relations, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

Anele said troops of Sub-Sector 5, 1 Division Nigerian Army, operating under Sector 1 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, mobilised immediately after receiving a distress call and launched an aggressive pursuit of the abductors.

The troops advanced towards the Rehina riverside, where some of the children were found and rescued after the fleeing criminals abandoned them.

“Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army, operating under Sector 1 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have foiled an attempt by suspected terrorists to abduct 22 children in Kaduna State, successfully rescuing 18 victims following a swift response and relentless pursuit of the fleeing criminals,” the statement read.

"The rescue operation followed a distress call received at early morning on Sunday, 22 November 2026, about the abduction of 22 members of the Boys' and Girls' Brigade from Mother-Cat Community in the Kachia/Kajuru general area of Kaduna State.

"The children were reportedly participating in an early morning group road walk when armed criminals intercepted and abducted them.

"Responding swiftly, troops of Sub-Sector 5, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, mobilised and launched an aggressive pursuit of the abductors through the surrounding bushes.

"The troops advanced to the Rehina riverside, where they rescued some of the children abandoned by the fleeing criminals.

"Undeterred, the troops sustained the pursuit across the river line, rescuing additional victims and bringing the total number of children recovered to 18.

"The sustained pressure mounted by the troops forced the abductors to abandon the children as they fled deeper into the surrounding forests.

"Determined to secure the freedom of every abducted child, the troops extended their search along the Ankwa–Kabode–Pachi link road and towards the Awon and Akwondo general areas, where intensive search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the remaining four children and apprehend the perpetrators.

"We assure the families of the affected children and the general public of our unwavering commitment to rescuing the remaining victims and denying criminal elements freedom of action.

"Troops remain resolute in sustaining offensive operations and intelligence-led patrols to protect vulnerable communities and safeguard lives and property.

“We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to facilitate the swift rescue of the remaining children and the arrest of those responsible for the abduction.”