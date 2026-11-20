The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday destroyed counterfeit, expired, banned, and substandard pharmaceuticals, alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, and other unwholesome regulated products valued at ₦100 billion at the Ogwama Dumpsite in Ogere Remo, Ogun State.



Presiding over the destruction exercise, NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Christiana Mojisola Adeyeye stated that the operation was carried out to permanently eliminate dangerous items from the supply chain and prevent them from being recycled back into the Nigerian market.

The destroyed consignment comprised prohibited alcoholic drinks packaged in sachets and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles below 200ml, banned Analgin injections, expired codeine-based cough syrups, Oxytocin injections, and falsified cosmetics.



"The estimated street value of these products being destroyed today stands at one hundred billion naira only," Prof. Adeyeye announced.

Detailing recent intelligence-led crackdowns across Lagos and Ogun states, the NAFDAC chief revealed that enforcement operatives uncovered an illicit cosmetics manufacturing facility concealed inside the penthouse of a Lagos warehouse ostensibly designated for tools and hardware, where cartons of Augmentin and Ampicillin packaging materials, leaflets, and unregistered beauty products were recovered.

Investigators also dismantled an illegal production hub manufacturing counterfeit versions of popular alcoholic beverage brands alongside facilities revalidating expired energy drinks for resale, as well as a residential apartment converted into a mass-production center for unauthorized herbal mixtures.

Prof. Adeyeye noted that suspects apprehended during the raids will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, adding that regulatory teams also mopped up more than 100,000 cartons of banned sachet and small-bottle alcoholic beverages from manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers across both states.

Alongside items seized during enforcement operations and expired goods voluntarily surrendered by compliant companies, the destroyed stockpile included consignments of codeine cough syrup handed over by the Nigeria Customs Service.

