The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday destroyed counterfeit, expired, banned, and substandard pharmaceuticals, alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, and other unwholesome regulated products valued at ₦100 billion at the Ogwama Dumpsite in Ogere Remo, Ogun State.
Presiding over the destruction exercise, NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Christiana Mojisola Adeyeye stated that the operation was carried out to permanently eliminate dangerous items from the supply chain and prevent them from being recycled back into the Nigerian market.
The destroyed consignment comprised prohibited alcoholic drinks packaged in sachets and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles below 200ml, banned Analgin injections, expired codeine-based cough syrups, Oxytocin injections, and falsified cosmetics.
"The estimated street value of these products being destroyed today stands at one hundred billion naira only," Prof. Adeyeye announced.
Detailing recent intelligence-led crackdowns across Lagos and Ogun states, the NAFDAC chief revealed that enforcement operatives uncovered an illicit cosmetics manufacturing facility concealed inside the penthouse of a Lagos warehouse ostensibly designated for tools and hardware, where cartons of Augmentin and Ampicillin packaging materials, leaflets, and unregistered beauty products were recovered.
Investigators also dismantled an illegal production hub manufacturing counterfeit versions of popular alcoholic beverage brands alongside facilities revalidating expired energy drinks for resale, as well as a residential apartment converted into a mass-production center for unauthorized herbal mixtures.
Prof. Adeyeye noted that suspects apprehended during the raids will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, adding that regulatory teams also mopped up more than 100,000 cartons of banned sachet and small-bottle alcoholic beverages from manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers across both states.
Alongside items seized during enforcement operations and expired goods voluntarily surrendered by compliant companies, the destroyed stockpile included consignments of codeine cough syrup handed over by the Nigeria Customs Service.
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MIGRAINE SOLUTION I used to have migraine which affected my sleep, would cause chest pain, and won't be able to function well during the day. It was terrible, but I read Dr. Batmanghelidj books on water "water cures drugs kills" I saw testimonies of people who were cured of sicknesses like migraine, sleeplessness, leg pain, back pain and many many sicknesses. The second book is "your body's many cries for water. If you have migraine, a pain in one side of your head or both sides. It even affects your sleep and you don't sleep well, you even feel head pain when using your phone and chest pain. Drink 10 pure water or 21/2 litres of water daily and like 3-5 times put little salt in your mouth and drink the pure water. Also take grapes, the one that looks like orange, squeeze the juice into hot water, and also put the grape and add more water and drink. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping.
TYPHOID CURE Typhoid affects sleep a lot. When I had it, I ate garlic in the morning and during the day, I also drank lots of water like 8 pure water sachets daily, you can take garlic before brushing in the morning. If you can't eat garlic, you can get pineapple peels, lemon grass, and lime, boil them together and drink. Meet aboki for pineapple peels, you can buy one small pineapple because some of them won't want to give you for free. Lemon grass can be gotten from the market, just ask people around in the market. You will thank me for telling you this. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping
SLEEP ISSUE/INSOMNIA SOLUTION If you are having sleep issues, you don't fall asleep quickly or you sleep but wake up early and don't feel well rested. Do this; -Your bed should only be for sleep, don't use your phone while lying on your bed, teach yourself to only associate your bed with sleep. -remove every thought from your mind. Shut out every thought about money, your life, ex, parents, children and anything at all. -while lying down, keep telling your body parts one by one e.g. head, eyes, neck, down to your toes, "I give you permission to feel sleepy and go to sleep" Try this tonight and come back and testify Or, it maybe that you don't drink adequate water, start drinking 10 pure water sachets daily, you will see changes. In Dr. Batmanghelidj books "water cures drugs kills" people have testimonies of how they were cured of all sicknesses like migraine, sleeplessness, insomnia, constipation, back pain, leg pain, chest pain, and many other sicknesses. You can also drink lettuce water, buy lettuce and boil it and drink it like one hour before sleep Other tips; -don't use your phone close to bed time, at least 2 hours before sleep, drop your phone. -keep your phone far from you while sleeping. You may have some sickness like malaria or typhoid or both, Do this For typhoid, use garlic. You can eat it on the morning then brush to tone down the smell. For marriage, get lemon grass from the market, lime (Osan wewe), pineapple peels (from aboki), grape fruits (the one that looks like orange), pawpaw leaves, boil them together and drink for some few days.
See the people who always blame government.
GOOD JOB. THE MAGGOTS ARE ALL OVER THE PLACE. THERE ARE MORE THAT NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED.
Bigots did not come out to vomit because its not south east
More to go, go round the markets and shops in this country and destroy fake products, pharmacy included.