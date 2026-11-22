A 37-year-old South African professional golfer, Grobler Henlo, and a 25-year-old Kenyan chef, Abubakar Faiza Njambi, have been arrested by NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, over their roles in a syndicate's attempt to smuggle 50.40 kilograms of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis into Nigeria.

Grobler arrived in Lagos from South Africa aboard a South African Airways flight on 11th October and was intercepted at the Terminal 2 arrival hall. A search of the two travelling boxes in his possession revealed 46 parcels of Loud with a gross weight of 50.40kg.

Investigations showed that although the boxes were with him, they bore the luggage tags of his fellow courier, Abubakar Faiza Njambi, while she had collected two other boxes bearing his tags from the conveyor belt and left the airport. The swap of luggage tags was a deliberate ploy by the syndicate to frustrate the identification of ownership, so that each courier could deny the boxes bearing his or her name if intercepted.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said during preliminary interview, the golfer, who travelled in business class while his accomplice flew economy, said he was recruited by a South African associate identified as Shanel, who linked him with other members of the syndicate he never met in person. He said a driver picked him up from his home in South Africa, handed him four travelling boxes and took him to the airport, where he was instructed to meet the Kenyan lady and swap luggage tags with her. He claimed he was promised 5,000 South African rand upon successful delivery.

Further examination revealed that tracking devices had been installed on the travelling boxes as well as on his mobile phone, a feature also found in the bags abandoned by the American basketballer a month later, which shows how closely the cartels monitor their couriers and consignments.

Babafemi said the passport biodata page of Abubakar Faiza Njambi, recovered from the golfer's phone, was profiled and placed on the NDLEA watchlist, leading to her arrest at the departure boarding gate of the Lagos airport on Thursday 15th October 2026 as she attempted to board a South African Airways flight to return to Kenya.

The 25-year-old private chef told NDLEA operatives she was recruited by a man adding that a friend in Kenya, persuaded her to accept the offer of US$8,000 upon successful delivery of the consignment. She said she left Kenya for South Africa on 4th October, stayed in a hotel for about a week, and met the golfer at the airport in South Africa on 11th October, where he handed her two of the four boxes before they checked them in under their respective luggage tags.

She claimed that on arrival in Lagos, she collected the two boxes bearing the golfer's tags, before a driver took her to a hotel in the Lekki area of Lagos. The claim tag of the two boxes bearing her name, which she abandoned at the airport, was recovered from her hand luggage, while both suspects identified each other during an identification parade.

At the import shed of the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives on Friday November 13 intercepted a consolidated consignment that arrived from the United Kingdom aboard an Allied Air flight. When a freight agent, Sobowale Oladayo, presented himself for clearance of the consignment, he was arrested. A thorough examination of the shipment led to the recovery of 10 parcels of synthetic cannabinoid weighing 10.10kg; 27 packs of marshmallow weighing 318.80kg; and precursor chemicals comprising 11 containers of N,N-Dimethylformamide (DMF) weighing 18.90kg, 10 containers of 5-Bromo-1-Pentane weighing 8.05kg and seven containers of Potassium Carbonate weighing 7.60kg, all with a total gross weight of 363.45kg.

In a follow-up operation on Saturday, November 14, the consignee, Kareem Issa, a.k.a. Ola, 35, was arrested when he came to take delivery of the consignment at the premises of a logistics company in a grey Lexus 460 SUV, in company of two others. Though a plumber by profession, the suspect, who lives on Lagos Island, parades as a senior security personnel.

Investigations revealed he routinely blared the siren fitted to his Lexus whenever he visited the logistics company to collect consignments, to portray himself as a security operative and avoid attention.