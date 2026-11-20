Popular Hausa praise singer Dauda Kahutu Rarara has reportedly been rescued by security agents after an angry mob confronted him at the National Mosque in Abuja.
According to a social media report, the incident occurred at the Shagari Mosque in Area 1, Abuja, where the singer was reportedly confronted by youths.
Security personnel intervened and escorted Rarara to safety after tensions escalated. The incident comes barely a week after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's convoy was reportedly stoned at the Shagari Mosque in Abuja.
Rarara is widely known for his songs supporting President Tinubu and his political activities. Further details surrounding the incident, including the cause of the confrontation and whether anyone sustained injuries, have not yet been confirmed.
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Instead of campaigning, the hapless/clueless thugs are sponsoring 'Bamayi'
Oga those Youths are not living in denial like you and the rest of APC. Ground no level, people dey para and it is this Government's fault, so whether you guys rig the election and continue to impose yourselfs on us, it wouldn't change anything, we dont want you guys.
Mention Tinubu name na at your own risk o
I pity those who keep telling Mr. President that all is well with Nigeria and that the Northern Masses will vote for him. Mr. President should stop spending Money on Billboards, they aren't working. You do not Mount expensive Billboards everywhere for Hungry People to be looking at and expect them to Feed on your Pictures, when the reality on ground is Poverty as the People languish in hopelessness. No, the North will not. Only a Yoruba Man will be Hungry and still say he is my Brother, i will vote for him. I do not see him coming back, he is not Polling well in the other 5 Geopolitical Zones of Nigeria. The Buhari and Kwakwansiya Movement are already working together in the North-West and the North Central. The continuous detention of El-Rufai who is loved in the North Central is also not helping matters.
Why pity them? They collect miner for feeding tinubu ego
Hunger in the land
Tinubu's best song
TINUBU WILL WIN BY LANDSLIDE THROUGH PEOPLE'S VOTES. YOU WILL COMPLAIN THROUGH LIES THAT THE VICTORY WAS STOLEN AS THAT NA LOSER OPTION. JAGABAN WILL CONTINUE WITH THE GOOD WORK INTO 2031.
CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE SAY CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE LOVE YOU TINUBU, WE LOVE YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE THANK YOU TINUBU, WE THANK YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA DUPE TINUBU, A WA DUPE TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA NIFE TINUBU, A WA NIFE TINUBU. (CHORUS). E TE SIWAJU TINUBU, E TE SIWAJU TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY IN THIS NIJERIA TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY MALAM BOLA AHMAD TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY AREWA NA AMDALA TINUBU. (CHORUS).
WITH THE STRUCTURES ON GROUND CONTINUING TO GROW, APC WILL DOMINATE INTO THE 2039 ELECTORAL PERIOD WITH SUBSEQUENT LEADERS (COALITION INCLUDED) BUILDING ON THE GOOD FOUNDATION FOR NIGERIA PROGRESS. NO LAZY, NON PERFORMING, "NO IDEA" EX-GOVERNORS ACCEPTED. NA WHO GO CRY GO CRY.
Wikes turn is coming soon...
But this Tinubu's government is very bad. Who advised him to govern like this? When you ask his sycophants what he's done for the youths who are the majority demographics of this country, they'll say NELFUND, aka loan. What does this even mean? Is every Nigerian student a university student? He wasted the nation's resources on those who have no need for money and completely neglected the poor. Totally ignores Nigerians, doesn't rate us nor speak to us. Then he comes during campaign to ask for our votes. How? Make it make sense.People are dying in droves from no basic healthcare, no security, no food, what exactly are APC members campaigning with? This is such a shame!
Yes!!! This is what Nigerians need to do! Nobody has monopoly of MADNESS!!!
I don't support violence, but I think the: Adulterated Political Class Assured Poverty Congress Asiwaju Political Cult Association of Political Criminals Another Plague Coming Anti Progress Community Attacking our Prosperous Country Another Power Collapse Atiku & Peter Criticizers Supprters deserve all they get from angry citizens. Power belongs to the good people of Nigeria: Tinubu has expended his, and has come to cajole us again. My people pls vote wisely 🙏🏼
ANOINTED PEOPLE CONGRESS (APC) ARE HERE TO SAVE YOUR WRETCHED HATE FILLED SOUL FROM THE HATE WEY DEY MAKE YOU CRY NON STOP.
With the high levels of insincerity and nontransparency of the Asiwaju Political Cult (apc), I don't expect any sane human to support them without being bought.
So when buhari was the president, this is Islamic miscreants did nothing to him or his supporters. Tinubu will show you people road to hell after the upcoming election.
Everyone is angry. Tinubu failed woefully and he knows it. Please let's eshew violence except if it's in self defense. ( Obi- Kwankwaso✌️)
If you believe Tinubu will lose the election on Jan 16th then I have a bridge on the moon to sell to you. Even Atiku and Obi know this. Its these miscreants shouting Bamayi up and down and those sitting in their shops and enclaves overseas typing nonsense that I pity
Linda Ikeji, I hope when people start chasing Peter Obi and His Supporters around town, you will gleefully report it just as you have been doing that of Bola Tinubu. Electoral violence should be condemned by all because when it escalates, there's no knowing who it will consume.
It has to be a kayode saying this .Hopeless owambe asshole.
Jagabandit the drug lord will be caged like Christmas fowl mext year