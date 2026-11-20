Popular Hausa praise singer Dauda Kahutu Rarara has reportedly been rescued by security agents after an angry mob confronted him at the National Mosque in Abuja.



According to a social media report, the incident occurred at the Shagari Mosque in Area 1, Abuja, where the singer was reportedly confronted by youths.



Security personnel intervened and escorted Rarara to safety after tensions escalated. The incident comes barely a week after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's convoy was reportedly stoned at the Shagari Mosque in Abuja.



Rarara is widely known for his songs supporting President Tinubu and his political activities. Further details surrounding the incident, including the cause of the confrontation and whether anyone sustained injuries, have not yet been confirmed.

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