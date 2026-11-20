A National Forest Guard Personnel, identified as Tuesday Obamuroh, has lost his life in an alleged bandits' attack along the Iluke-Ofere axis in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Reports from the community noted that the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, November 19, 2026 following an exchange of gunfire between the deceased and the invading gunmen in the bush.

The late Obamuroh, a native of Iluke-Bunu and former Loaders’ Chairman in the community, was said to have gone on a surveillance mission in the forest with others following information of an impending bandits’ attack on communities in that axis of the local government.

“Unfortunately, he ran into the ambush of the gunmen in the bush. In the ensuing violent confrontation, he was shot and killed,” a community source said.

The encounter, which was said to have occurred before the arrival of security operatives at the scene, reportedly aborted the invasion of th communities by the gunmen.

“We lost him this (Thursday) morning during a bandits’ attack around the Iluke axis, while he was courageously defending his land and community.

“His death is a painful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who put their lives on the line to protect others. He died in the line of duty as a gallant vigilante, defending the land he called home.

“May God grant his family, loved ones, and the entire community the strength to bear this painful loss,” a kinsman wrote on the community’s social media platform.

In his reaction, the Chairman of Kabba/Bunu Local Government, Hon. Zacchaeus Dare Michael, condemned the attack and the killing of the forest personnel.

While the council chairman extended condolences to the deceased’s family and the Iluke and Ofere communities, he assured residents that security agencies would intensify efforts to apprehend those responsible.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information.

A statement posted on Facebook read: “The Executive Chairman of Kabba/Bunu LGA, Hon. Zacchaeus Dare Michael, Esq., has mourned Mr. Tuesday Michael Obamuroh, a National Forest Guard personnel killed during a bandits’ attack along the Iluke-Ofere axis on Thursday, November 19, 2026.”