A Nigerian woman, Ogechukwu Eze, has claimed that two months after she left her ex-husband, he sent her a photo informing her that he was keeping fit to rebrand and marry an 18-year-old girl from a rich family.
However, 2 years later ‘Ofor’ remains single.
“Two months after I left him, he sent me this picture to show me he's now keeping fit to rebrand and marry an 18 year old virgin from a rich family. It's almost two years now, Ofor never see virgin wey go accept him as a single father of 2.,” she wrote.
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E no concern you. Go and do your ashewo. shebi you don leave am to do ashewo. forget him and stop monitoring his progress winch
You didn't read the part where he sent his pic to brag? He deserves all the reactions that come after that weak move.
According to her, he was the one who sent her his pics,. Why you no advice the man to face front?
E pain you. Your fellow irresponsible man has met his Waterloo. Where is the 18 year old vagin from a rich family he promised he would get to marry?! Desperate broke golddigger. Looking for a rich teenage girl's family's wealth to loot.
Ibo people
Even though the pic no clear, his body still does not look like Jimmy Odukoya . Who told him 18yrs old virgin is not looking for a rich guy without baggage? Maybe he thinks that men are scarce so women take anything they see.