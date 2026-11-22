Troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP), in collaboration with other security agencies, have rescued a 30-year-old woman after suspected herders attacked her while returning from her farm at Gwol Hoss in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on November 18, 2026 when the victim, identified as Mrs Kangyan Sunday, was reportedly attacked by the assailants who attempted to sexually assault her.

The troops of Sector 6, alongside personnel of other security agencies, swiftly responded to the distress report, forcing the attackers to flee upon their arrival.

During an exploitation of the area, the troops rescued the victim, who was found with injuries.

The victim reportedly disclosed that the assailants had attempted to rape her before the arrival of the security personnel.