Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on voters across the country to mobilize in large numbers for the January 16, 2027, presidential election and actively safeguard their ballots against electoral fraud.
Addressing supporters on Friday at an NDC town hall engagement and campaign rally at All Saints Anglican Church Cathedral in Onitsha, Anambra State, Obi framed election day as a critical civic duty requiring citizens to cast their votes and remain at polling stations until results are publicly counted and electronically transmitted.
Emphasizing that Nigerians should accept the outcome of any genuinely free and transparent contest, the former Anambra State governor maintained that his movement is determined to prevent a recurrence of the irregularities he alleged compromised the 2023 presidential election.
"We are to match them fire for fire if they attempt to rig the election as usual, and we are going to block all loopholes to ensure that our votes count. The idea is for the right winner to emerge in a free and fair election. Nothing more, nothing less. Personally, I would like to win in a transparent election," Obi declared.
Turning to national economic management, Obi, who is contesting on a joint ticket with running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso, faulted the borrowing record of President Bola Tinubu’s administration between 2023 and 2026.
He argued that substantial public debt accumulated over the period has failed to drive meaningful investment into productive economic sectors, warning that extending the current administration’s tenure beyond 2027 would further deepen financial hardship for citizens.
The Onitsha gathering drew several prominent NDC figures and legislative candidates, including Anambra Central Senator Victor Umeh, Idemili North/South Federal Constituency candidate Engr. Eric Anyamene, Onitsha North II state lawmaker Hon. Pat Okafor, NDC Anambra State Deputy Chairman Barr. Chugbo Enwezor, and Chief Ikenna Victor Egbuna, SAN, who collectively expressed confidence that the party will sweep the presidential, National Assembly, and state legislative polls in 2027.
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WITH THE STRUCTURES ON GROUND CONTINUING TO GROW, APC WILL DOMINATE INTO THE 2039 ELECTORAL PERIOD WITH SUBSEQUENT LEADERS (COALITION INCLUDED) BUILDING ON THE GOOD FOUNDATION FOR NIGERIA PROGRESS. NO LAZY, NON PERFORMING, "NO IDEA" EX-GOVERNORS ACCEPTED. NA WHO GO CRY GO CRY.
God punish you and your TIEFNUBU Criminal Structure. Thunder fire you . It is Obi or nothing. Atiku camp don join NDC o . Are you aware. Ozuor
As a mumu better thing will never follow you. APC is useless congregation of crminals
TINUBU WILL WIN BY LANDSLIDE THROUGH PEOPLE'S VOTES. YOU WILL COMPLAIN THROUGH LIES THAT THE VICTORY WAS STOLEN AS THAT NA LOSER OPTION. JAGABAN WILL CONTINUE WITH THE GOOD WORK INTO 2031.
CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE SAY CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE LOVE YOU TINUBU, WE LOVE YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE THANK YOU TINUBU, WE THANK YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA DUPE TINUBU, A WA DUPE TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA NIFE TINUBU, A WA NIFE TINUBU. (CHORUS). E TE SIWAJU TINUBU, E TE SIWAJU TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY IN THIS NIJERIA TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY MALAM BOLA AHMAD TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY AREWA NA AMDALA TINUBU. (CHORUS).
ANOINTED PEOPLE CONGRESS (APC) ARE HERE TO SAVE YOUR WRETCHED HATE FILLED SOUL FROM THE HATE WEY DEY MAKE YOU CRY NON STOP.
ALL THANKS TO ALMIGHTY GOD, NIGERIA AVERTED A DISASTER IN THE FORM OF A DECEPTIVE PATHOLOGICAL LIAR AND PACKAGED FRAUD CALLED PETER OBI IN 2023. LET US ALL WORK TOGETHER TO KEEP SUCH DISASTER AND OTHERS LIKE IT PERMANENTLY AWAY. NIGERIA DESERVES TO KEEP DEVELOPING, PROGRESSING POSITIVELY.
May Nigeria happen to you for supporting Evil called TIEFNUBU. Idiot. Vote OK NDC VOTE progress. TINUBU MUST GOOOOO guys don't allow him to come back ooo
my incoming president...
The hunger that Tinubu gave is enough to stire up our defense mentality. In a nation where about 90% of the citizens are broke, something is really not right. Tulumbu must go!!
Tifnubu must go!
RIG AND DIE!