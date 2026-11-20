Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on voters across the country to mobilize in large numbers for the January 16, 2027, presidential election and actively safeguard their ballots against electoral fraud.

Addressing supporters on Friday at an NDC town hall engagement and campaign rally at All Saints Anglican Church Cathedral in Onitsha, Anambra State, Obi framed election day as a critical civic duty requiring citizens to cast their votes and remain at polling stations until results are publicly counted and electronically transmitted.

Emphasizing that Nigerians should accept the outcome of any genuinely free and transparent contest, the former Anambra State governor maintained that his movement is determined to prevent a recurrence of the irregularities he alleged compromised the 2023 presidential election.



"We are to match them fire for fire if they attempt to rig the election as usual, and we are going to block all loopholes to ensure that our votes count. The idea is for the right winner to emerge in a free and fair election. Nothing more, nothing less. Personally, I would like to win in a transparent election," Obi declared.



Turning to national economic management, Obi, who is contesting on a joint ticket with running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso, faulted the borrowing record of President Bola Tinubu’s administration between 2023 and 2026.



He argued that substantial public debt accumulated over the period has failed to drive meaningful investment into productive economic sectors, warning that extending the current administration’s tenure beyond 2027 would further deepen financial hardship for citizens.

The Onitsha gathering drew several prominent NDC figures and legislative candidates, including Anambra Central Senator Victor Umeh, Idemili North/South Federal Constituency candidate Engr. Eric Anyamene, Onitsha North II state lawmaker Hon. Pat Okafor, NDC Anambra State Deputy Chairman Barr. Chugbo Enwezor, and Chief Ikenna Victor Egbuna, SAN, who collectively expressed confidence that the party will sweep the presidential, National Assembly, and state legislative polls in 2027.