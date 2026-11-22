Suspected terrorists have murdered the village head of Lumman-Ba'are community, in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, his wife and other residents.

It was gathered that the terrorists launched around 5am on Saturday, November 21, 2026 when the victims were observing their morning prayers.

The palace of the village head was set ablaze, children k!lled while several others were kidnapped.

According to a source, the village head and his wife had been laid to rest at New Bussa, headquarters of Borgu LGA.

“Terrorists came and opened fire when the victims were observing their early morning prayers. They killed the village head and burnt down his palace. Some people were also kidnapped,” the source said.

He gave the number of casualties at 11, adding that several people have fled their homes.

Another source said, “Lumman Ba’are and Gadan Oli communities were attacked by heavily armed terrorists. The attack was brutal attacks on the communities today. They shot at people indiscriminately regardless of age or gender, and setting houses on fire.”

According to Daily Trust, terrorists also attacked Gada-Oli community also in Borgu LGA around 2pm on Saturday when residents were observing afternoon prayers, killing unspecified number of worshippers.

The spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the attack on Lumman-Ba’are, but was silent on the incident at Gada Oli.

He said five people lost their lives at Lumman-Ba’are, adding that security operatives have been drafted to the area.

“On 21/11/2026 at about 5am, report received indicated that suspected armed men invaded Lumma Ba’are village, Borgu LGA and attacked the community, while about five persons reportedly lost their lives during the attack," the PPRO said.

"Joint security teams have been deployed to the location, efforts to apprehend the suspected perpetrators ongoing. Further development will be communicated.”