A 28-year-old trader, Chibuike Emmanuel, has confessed to staging the abduction of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Chidinma Eke.
Emmanuel was arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit after allegedly holding the woman captive in a building in Mushin for about four days before fleeing with her to Okada, Edo State, upon realising that security operatives were tracking his phone.
According to police sources, Emmanuel allegedly took advantage of the victim’s mental health challenges to lure her into a romantic relationship before arranging her abduction and demanding N500,000 ransom from her mother.
The incident reportedly began after the victim left home on October 28, 2026, and became unreachable. A day later, her family received a call from an unknown number claiming she had been kidnapped and demanding N500,000 for her release.
About a week later, the family allegedly received a photograph claiming that the 22-year-old had been fatally injured, alongside another demand for money before her corpse could be released.
In a statement released, the Lagos State Police Command said operatives, acting on intelligence, tracked Emmanuel to Okada, Edo State, where he was arrested on November 18, 2026.
The police added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly lured the victim to a hideout and continued demanding ransom from her family.
During interrogation, Emmanuel, who trades at Oyingbo Market, admitted that he hatched the plan after his elder brother sent him away from their mother's shop for using N100,000 from the business proceeds to gamble.
Narrating how he met the victim, Emmanuel said Chidinma first came to his mother's grocery shop on an errand for her mother.
‘’I am from Anambra State. I am a trader at Oyingbo but I don’t have a shop of my own. Before, I was managing with my elder brother at our mother’s shop at the Oyingbo Market.
I met Chidinma at my mother’s grocery shop. She was sent on an errand by her mother. It was even my mother that liked her first. I secretly exchanged contacts with her and we became friends.
At the beginning, it was just a normal friendship. We just exchanged communication but we were not doing anything until I invited her to a friend’s birthday party in the Oyingbo area of Lagos State.
On that day, I called her and she told me that she was in school. I told her to come and meet me so that we could attend the birthday party together. When she came, we both attended the party together till late in the night.
Something happened at the birthday. She was just misbehaving. At a point, she left our table for another table and invited strangers to join our table and that almost caused a serious fight but we eventually settled everything before it could escalate.
After the party, I told her that she should be going home and that it was late but she refused. She said that it was too late and that her mother would beat her. She said that she would sleep with me. Since the celebrant already got an apartment for himself to sleep after the party, we joined him and two other people to sleep at the apartment.
After that day, her mother called me to come to their house and two days later, I went to see her. She asked me who I was to her daughter and I explained that I was her boyfriend and that I really liked her. It was very late in the night and she told me to go and come back for further discussion.
About a week after, Chidinma came to my area again in Oyingbo. I took her to a nice joint, where I bought her some drinks and we stayed till very late. I told her to be going home and I saw her off to a very close distance from their house. I called her mother and told her that Chidinma was on her way home.
Surprisingly, after about ten minutes, Chidinma called me and asked where I was. I told her and she came back to me that she didn’t want to go home again. We went to sleep at a cheap hotel in Oyingbo.
After that, we went to Idi Oro in Mushin. By then, my brother had sent me away from my mother’s shop. He asked me not to sell for my mother again after I used one hundred thousand naira from the sales money for sports betting. I needed money to start up something on my own. That was how we came up with the plan to collect money from Chidinma’s mother.
I needed just one hundred and fifty thousand naira to start up something and that was what I demanded from the mother. It was my friend Samuel that took us to Edo State. I met Samuel at Mile 12, where I was selling pineapple. “When we discovered that some people were tracking our phone number, we escaped to Edo State because we already told the mother that her daughter had been taken to Edo State.” he said
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