A 28-year-old trader, Chibuike Emmanuel, has confessed to staging the abduction of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Chidinma Eke.

Emmanuel was arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit after allegedly holding the woman captive in a building in Mushin for about four days before fleeing with her to Okada, Edo State, upon realising that security operatives were tracking his phone.

According to police sources, Emmanuel allegedly took advantage of the victim’s mental health challenges to lure her into a romantic relationship before arranging her abduction and demanding N500,000 ransom from her mother.

The incident reportedly began after the victim left home on October 28, 2026, and became unreachable. A day later, her family received a call from an unknown number claiming she had been kidnapped and demanding N500,000 for her release.

About a week later, the family allegedly received a photograph claiming that the 22-year-old had been fatally injured, alongside another demand for money before her corpse could be released.

In a statement released, the Lagos State Police Command said operatives, acting on intelligence, tracked Emmanuel to Okada, Edo State, where he was arrested on November 18, 2026.

The police added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly lured the victim to a hideout and continued demanding ransom from her family.

During interrogation, Emmanuel, who trades at Oyingbo Market, admitted that he hatched the plan after his elder brother sent him away from their mother's shop for using N100,000 from the business proceeds to gamble.

Narrating how he met the victim, Emmanuel said Chidinma first came to his mother's grocery shop on an errand for her mother.