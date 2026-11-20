Ogun State Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni has directed detectives to launch an immediate manhunt for the assailants behind the attack on former Super Eagles captain and sports administrator Chief Segun Odegbami, pledging that those responsible will face swift prosecution.
According to a press statement issued on Friday, November 20, in Abeokuta by the command's spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the police chief made the commitment during a personal visit to Odegbami’s residence in the state capital to check on his wellbeing following the incident.
During the engagement, Ojajuni wished the former Nigerian international a quick recovery and emphasized that the command has mobilized all necessary intelligence and tactical assets to uncover the circumstances of the attack and apprehend the culprits.
"CP Ojajuni assured Chief Odegbami that the incident is receiving the Command’s utmost attention. He disclosed that he had ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, while intensive investigative efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible," the police statement noted.
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How about also vowing to arrest all those terrorizing ordinary Nigerians? Perhaps the Nigerian police is extra active and swift only when the high society gets bothered 🤔 . Fucked up country