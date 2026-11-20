Fulham head coach Álvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that the Premier League club has opened contract extension negotiations with Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey amid growing transfer interest from rival clubs.

The 26-year-old Nigerian international, who has been handed the captain's armband at Craven Cottage under Arbeloa this season, has been heavily linked with a January move to Manchester United as new head coach Mauricio Pochettino seeks to reinforce a backline that has conceded 30 league goals. Serie A side Inter Milan is also reportedly monitoring the versatile left-footed center-back.

Bassey’s current contract is scheduled to expire in the summer of 2027, though Fulham retains a unilateral 12-month extension option. Rather than merely triggering that clause, the London club which has reportedly placed a valuation in excess of £45 million on the defender and has no intention of sanctioning a winter departure is pushing to secure him on a new long-term agreement.

Speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of Fulham's Premier League fixture against Manchester City, Arbeloa praised Bassey’s performances since joining from Ajax in 2023 and reaffirmed the club's determination to retain him.