The Bauchi State Police Command Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two brothers for allegedly murdering their 70-year-old uncle, Alhaji Sa’idu Malam, over accusations of witchcraft in Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Nafiu Habib, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, November 22, 2026 identified the deceased as Alhaji Sa'idu Malam, a respected elder in Jejin-Giwa community.

According to the PPRO, the suspects, identified as Dahiru Alhaji Yakubu and Musa Alhaji Yakubu, were arrested on November 21, following an investigation into the murder.

Habib said the deceased was found dead beside a river in the area on November 19, with injuries on his neck, hands and other parts of his body.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to attacking their uncle, claiming that he was responsible for the repeated loss of their wives' pregnancies through alleged witchcraft.