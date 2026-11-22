The Bauchi State Police Command Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two brothers for allegedly murdering their 70-year-old uncle, Alhaji Sa’idu Malam, over accusations of witchcraft in Ningi Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesperson for the command, SP Nafiu Habib, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, November 22, 2026 identified the deceased as Alhaji Sa'idu Malam, a respected elder in Jejin-Giwa community.
According to the PPRO, the suspects, identified as Dahiru Alhaji Yakubu and Musa Alhaji Yakubu, were arrested on November 21, following an investigation into the murder.
Habib said the deceased was found dead beside a river in the area on November 19, with injuries on his neck, hands and other parts of his body.
During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to attacking their uncle, claiming that he was responsible for the repeated loss of their wives' pregnancies through alleged witchcraft.
"The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the gruesome killing of a 70 years old man, Alh. Sa'idu Malam, resident of Jejin-Giwa, Kyata Ward, Burra, in Ningi LGA,” the statement read.
"On 19th November, 2026, at about 1540hrs, the Command received a distress call from a traditional ruler in Kyata village, Burra, reporting that at about 1400hrs of the same day, the lifeless body of the victim was found beside a river in the area, with marks of violence on his neck, hand and body.
"The deceased, a respected elder in the community, was suspected to have been killed by yet-to-be-identified person(s) and abandoned along with his bicycle.
"On receipt of the report, Police operatives attached to Burra Division swiftly mobilized to the scene. No exhibit was recovered at the scene at that time.
"The body was taken to the General Hospital, Burra, where it was certified dead by a medical practitioner. Photographs were taken, and the remains were later released to his relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.
"Following a coordinated intelligence-led investigation and sustained manhunt, on 21st November, 2026, the operatives arrested two suspects in connection with the case: Dahiru Alh. Yakubu a.k.a Dangi, 30 years old, and Musa Alh. Yakubu, 22 years old. Both suspects are of Jejin-Giwa, Burra.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was the paternal uncle of the suspects; a younger brother to their father, of the same father and same mother.
"During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and claimed they attacked the deceased over an allegation of witchcraft.
"They alleged that the deceased had been bewitching their wives, and that whenever their wives conceived, the pregnancies were terminated as a result of the alleged bewitchment.
"A search conducted in their shelter and premises led to the recovery of a cutlass with blood stains, suspected to have been used in the commission of the offence.
“The case is still under preliminary investigation and will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bauchi, for discreet investigation and further necessary action.”
The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has commiserated with the family and the entire Jejin-Giwa community over the painful loss of a father, elder and community member.
He described the act as cruel and inhuman, and assured that the Command will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served.
The CP further warned members of the public to desist from taking the law into their hands on mere allegations or superstition, and to always report such grievances to the Police or other constituted authorities for proper investigation, stressing that no allegation justifies murder.
He reiterated the Command's commitment to the protection of lives and property, and urged members of the public to continue to support the Police with credible information that will aid in crime prevention and detection.
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