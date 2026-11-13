“Birth of a dynasty” – Former BBNaija star Chomzy announces 3rd pregnancy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Chomzy has announced that she is expecting another child with her husband.

The reality TV star shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, describing the pregnancy as another precious gift to their family.

She said they had chosen to keep the new chapter private for a while before sharing it with the public, adding that their family was entering a beautiful season.

Chomzy made the announcement on her husband's birthday, using the occasion to celebrate him and wish him good health, peace, happiness and divine favour.

“Our little miracle is here. A growing family. An enduring love. A beautiful legacy,” she wrote.

Watch video below: