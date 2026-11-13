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"You are loved dearly" Tuface Idibia shares moving video to celebrate ex-wife Annie Macaulay on her birthday

By Linda Ikeji
"You are loved dearly" Tuface Idibia shares moving video to celebrate ex-wife Annie Macaulay on her birthday

All appears to be well between singer Innocent "Tuface" Idibia and his ex-wife Annie Macaulay. 

Annie's birthday is today and an Instagram account with the name Idibia Ujah, Tuface's native name, celebrated her by sharing a photo of Annie being feted in an intimate ceremony while loved ones sang her a birthday song. 

In the caption, Idibia Ujah wrote: "Massive birthday blessings Queen Annie Idibia 

"May the universe be on ur side always 

"Just know u are loved dearly 

"More love n light for u. Have a wonderful Bday." 
 

"You are loved dearly" Tuface Idibia shares moving video to celebrate ex-wife Annie Macaulay on her birthday


An Instagram Story celebrating Annie was also posted by the account. 
 

"You are loved dearly" Tuface Idibia shares moving video to celebrate ex-wife Annie Macaulay on her birthday
"You are loved dearly" Tuface Idibia shares moving video to celebrate ex-wife Annie Macaulay on her birthday


The account appears to be affiliated with Tuface . Tuface's official account and his children's mother, Pero Adesanmi's account also follows the Idibia Ujah IG account. 
 

"You are loved dearly" Tuface Idibia shares moving video to celebrate ex-wife Annie Macaulay on her birthday
"You are loved dearly" Tuface Idibia shares moving video to celebrate ex-wife Annie Macaulay on her birthday
"You are loved dearly" Tuface Idibia shares moving video to celebrate ex-wife Annie Macaulay on her birthday


Also the birthday post was liked by Tuface Idibia's official Instagram account, showing his stamp of approval. 

This comes one year after Tuface publicly received heat when he announced that he is no longer with Annie. Followers called him out for making the announcement in January 2025 while Annie was in rehab. 

Later, Annie made it clear that her surname is no longer "Idibia", and she has reverted to her maiden name "Macaulay". 

Tuface went on to marry politician Honourable Natasha Osawaru. However, their union is said to have hit the rocks amid claims of toxicity, with some videos of altercations between them making the rounds online. 

Subsequently, there were rumours that Tuface and Annie were back together, but Annie disputed this.

 

See video shared to celebrate Annie's birthday  below.

 

 


 

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Comments (10)

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  1. Anonymous

    Wow

  2. Kayode Cole

    Stop doing Soapy over her. You no longer have access.

    1. Anonymous

      For your mind! Has Annie told you she no longer love 2face? Online in-laws and judges will never stop interfering in people's affairs. Either you like it or not, 2face will always dey chop Annie for life.

  3. Anonymous

    2baba i trust you my virgo brother!

  4. Oskirin

    Wish them well..no fight last forever

  5. Anonymous

    Tubaba is really a confused man.

  6. Anonymous

    Annie is n will always be our African queen...

  7. Sniper

    Awww!! Please,Anne kneel down and beg him to take you back.

    1. Anonymous

      U will perish

  8. Anonymous

    Tuface Tutti Uguale, my brother.🤣🤣🤣

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