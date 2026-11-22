Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has called for the removal of any Emir found guilty of immorality.

The revered scholar stated this on Sunday, November 22, amid the harassment allegation leveled against the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk by a foreign tourist.

The woman, who identifies herself on Instagram as @beduinqa, said she had visited Daura on November 14, 2026 as part of a 30-day tour of Nigeria.

The tourist said she was ushered into an elegantly furnished room, where she sat with the Emir and engaged him in conversation.

She alleged that the traditional ruler initially held her hand and began playing with it before proceeding to hug and kiss her on the cheek.

However, she claimed that the interaction took an unwelcome turn when he allegedly touched her breasts.

She said she immediately objected to the alleged conduct but claimed that the Emir laughed off her protest.

In a video posted by the tourist, the monarch appears to be holding the hands of the woman and caressing it while there were sitting on a couch.

After some seconds, the woman: “Emir, no, no, no, why are you touching? Emir, you can’t be touching."

The tourist said she recorded the video through meta glasses, an eyewear that has the capacity to take video and pictures.

The allegation has generated widespread reactions on social media.

Seemingly reacting to the incident, Gumi wrote: “Any Emir found guilty of immoral conduct should be removed and replaced immediately to safeguard the integrity, dignity and credibility of the traditional institution."