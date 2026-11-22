Nigeria's Ministry of Defence has removed a controversial post from its official social media channels that publicized President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, following intense public backlash over institutional neutrality.

The deleted update, originally published on Saturday via the ministry’s verified X handle, @MODInfoNg, announced the APC's 2027 re-election rally at Mapo Hall alongside photographs featuring campaign banners of Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.



While the post noted that Defence Minister Christopher Musa had inspected the venue to assess security and crowd-management preparations ahead of the President's arrival, critics argued that framing the announcement around a partisan political event crossed ethical and legal boundaries.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid is scheduled to take place this Saturday, November 21, 2026, at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, Oyo State," the now-deleted post read.

Civic observers and opposition figures swiftly condemned the publication, accusing the defence establishment of contravening Section 99(2) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which bars the deployment of state resources and public media channels to advantage or disadvantage any political party as well as federal digital communication guidelines requiring public institutions to remain strictly apolitical.

Adding to the criticism, Paul Ibe, media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, argued that although providing presidential security falls squarely within the ministry's mandate, leveraging an official defense handle to advertise a party rally undermines the non-partisan integrity expected of state security institutions.

By Sunday, the ministry quietly took down the post across its platforms.