About 20 personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), including members of the armed squad and custodial officers at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Oke-Kura, Ilorin, are facing investigation, Daily Trust reported.

This follows the escape of two death row inmates from the facility last Wednesday.

The personnel were allegedly queried over the security breach, which sources familiar with developments described as a coordinated escape attempt involving seven inmates.

A source who confirmed the figures and the probe to the publication, added that those affected include members of the armed squad and duty officers on round-the-clock supervision of inmates at the facility.

However, the Kwara State Command of the Service confirmed the commencement of the probe to Daily Trust on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

But it declined to confirm the number of officers reportedly affected, adding that it would be premature to disclose such details while investigations are ongoing.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Phillips Adegbulugbe, said the investigation ordered by the Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, would be thorough and comprehensive.

“It will be premature for me to confirm or put a specific figure to the number of personnel either questioned, interrogated or queried as the investigation is presently ongoing,” Adegbulugbe said in a response to an inquiry.

He urged the public to exercise caution and await the conclusion of the investigation, thanking journalists for their understanding and cooperation.

The development followed a visit by Nwakuche to the custodial centre last Thursday, during which he expressed displeasure over the escape and the circumstances surrounding the security breach.

The Controller-General, who ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident, reportedly stressed that the Service would establish the circumstances that allowed the inmates to breach the facility’s security.

Sources familiar with the incident said the inmates had allegedly spent several months secretly chiselling through the wall of their cell, concealing the opening with a poster to avoid detection by custodial officials.

They reportedly executed their escape plan at about 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, using blankets tied together as a makeshift rope to scale the high perimeter fence fitted with broken bottles.

While two of the inmates successfully climbed over the fence and fled, the rope allegedly snapped under the weight of the remaining five, causing them to fall back into the facility.

The Kwara Command has since released the identities and descriptions of the two fugitives, both of whom are inmates on death row.

It appealed to members of the public to assist security agencies in their recapture.

They were identified as Segun Abraham Nasiru, 41, from Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State, and Oluwasegun Omoyajowo Ajiboye, 38, from Iloro Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

In a notice signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the Service described Nasiru as dark-complexioned and six feet tall, while Ajiboye was described as light-complexioned and approximately 5.6 feet tall.

The Command also urged anyone with credible information about their whereabouts to contact the nearest correctional facility or police station.

Meanwhile, security has been reinforced around the custodial centre, with additional armed personnel deployed to the facility as the Service intensifies efforts to recapture the fleeing inmates.