A Nigerian man living in the UK has taken to Facebook to question how Nigerians living in Nigeria are surviving.





Oluwasegunfunmi Akande stated that he started feeling homesick recently and decided to visit Nigeria. However, he said that after making a budget, he realised that it would costs him way less to vacation in other European countries.





He added that minus the flight ticket, the cost of getting accommodation, transportation and other living costs are way too much.





He wrote: