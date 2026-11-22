A Nigerian man living in the UK has taken to Facebook to question how Nigerians living in Nigeria are surviving.
Oluwasegunfunmi Akande stated that he started feeling homesick recently and decided to visit Nigeria. However, he said that after making a budget, he realised that it would costs him way less to vacation in other European countries.
He added that minus the flight ticket, the cost of getting accommodation, transportation and other living costs are way too much.
He wrote:
"Nigeria is unreal. I genuinely cannot explain how most people are surviving with the cost of living.
"I was seriously Lagos-sick back in June, and the feeling kept coming back. So I thought, why not plan a family trip to Nigeria in February 2027, right in the middle of the UK's winter?
"Well, putting the numbers together, and it's looking like even a relatively modest 10-night holiday in Lagos for a family of four will cost almost ₦10 million, with nearly ₦5 million of that being spent in Nigeria alone. A friend even advised us to set aside an additional ₦1 million, just in case.
"I understand you all aren't on vacation and probably don't spend this much, but you spend on transportatiom. The transportation costs are particularly ridiculous!
"For context, we're staying in VI. We'll be using taxis throughout, the kids will mostly eat home-cooked meals, and we'll be bringing their usual snacks from the UK.
"Does this budget look realistic, or am I overestimating some expenses?
"Estimated breakdown:
"- Return flights (economy, family of four): ₦5,000,000
"- 2-bedroom short-let apartment (10 nights): ₦1,700,000
:- Childminder (two days and two late nights when my wife and I go out alone): ₦200,000
"- Groceries (including home-cooked meals for the kids): ₦500,000
"- Four restaurant outings (just us and friends): ₦400,000
"- Airport pickup and drop-off: ₦70,000
"- Everyday taxi trips: ₦500,000
"- Transport for two nights out: ₦100,000
"- Extra trips and surge pricing: ₦50,000
"- Family activities: ₦300,000
"- Nightlife and clubbing: ₦400,000
"- Insurance and contingency: ₦500,000
"Total estimated cost: ₦9,520,000 (approximately £5,461). That's before the additional ₦1 million contingency my friend suggested!
"I'm genuinely curious. Is this a reasonable budget for 10 nights, or are there areas where we could realistically spend less or more? It doesn't feel like I know Lagos anymore. With £2500 to most locations in Europe, we will be good."
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Unfortunately that is what it is bro. And to think that minimum wage in that country is 70k is sickening. The leaders no send u. Omokri said people can survive with N3k a day . Jokers
This may not even be enough. Your friend is right about the contingency extra
Abeg when una come, I no mind to be una childminder, 200k for two days? Abeg am available. Thank you
The money is not always the problem. It is the crappy services they expect you to pay for. The taxis will be junk. The apartment may be nice but once you step outside, the environment kills the joy. Oga take your family to European destination. Avoid being equally yoked with Nigerians
I swear it's not even enough especially the night life and clubbing
I don’t think you have ever travelled to Lagos from the UK before. It must be your first time. It has ALWAYS been ridiculously expensive.
Can you kindly compare the cost to what will be spent in the UK for a visiting Nigerian on holiday? I do not see anything outlandish in the cost estimates, but it seems you are a very conservative spender. Just stay back in your Europe. Is anyone forcing you?
Nah free foods, housing and transportation den dey give you in The UK ?
Don’t you have a family house ? Where were you staying before you left? You want expensive things, yet you don’t want to pay. Don’t you have siblings to take care of your kids in Lagos? What was your background before you left? Are you the first person that traveled and returning to Lagos? Are you not spending in London? Bet you London is far more expensive. We have people who return and spend less. Pls stay in your Uk . Even visit to other countries relative in dollars is far more expensive
Times have changed. I personally won't want to inconvenience any family, especially knowing how rough things are in Nigeria at the moment. Again, my family comes first; I wouldn't want my wife or kids to feel uncomfortable in the least. I would rather spend money for them to have 24hrs of power, which they are used to and access to broadband Internet at a short let apartment.
In fact add more to your expenses.
I truly dislike those Nigerians that went to uk in the last 6 years, so wait, you dont want to pay for flights? who send you clubbing? for uk, english people just go to pubs and bars and drink beer, no casa migo rubbish like in Nigeria, do you know how much child minder is in the uk? your head go correct, Uk wey dey expensive like a mofo. all of you mumu who cannot tell him ther truth, im sure most you are ignorant anyways. every big city is a killer, earn more, invest more and live moderately. people are genuinely struggling in Nigeria but this your own na entitlement
The child minder budget is expensive but uou need to budget more for the VI restaurants
Honestly, from your cost estimates, you are obviously a conservative spender. FOUR Restaurant outings with friends -400k? As how na? Nightlife and clubbing-400k? LoL 😂 How much is Azul? Just dey your dey for UK biko. You're absolutely correct -Naija is expensive.
Nigeria is confirm hell
First off, his expenses in Nigeria would be more than that. Second off, Nigerians spend more that that when they visit UK. Third off, he earns in pounds so what's the big deal? His budget is the barest minimum. He will have to budget like extra N1.5 - N2m naira
Pretend you are from Nigeria holidaying in London and budget for the exact same things and you will surprised it will cost more. You're comparing your living expenses with your holiday expenses.