A primary two pupil, identified as Vincent Chiedozie Dum, has died after a dilapidated school building collapses on him at Ehere Community Primary School in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 20, when the pupil reportedly went to ease himself beside the weak structure.

Nine other pupils narrowly escaped death after fleeing the area before the building collapsed.

The Principal of Ehere Community Senior Secondary School, Mr Nwogu Chioma Allen, said teachers had repeatedly warned pupils and students against playing around the dilapidated buildings within the school compound.

According to him, about 10 pupils and students were playing near the structure when it suddenly collapsed, hitting Vincent while the others managed to escape.

Nwogu said the boy was rescued and taken to three hospitals, but they reportedly declined to admit him. He was eventually admitted to the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba.

“This place contains five institutions; the Ministry of Education, Primary Schools 1 and 2 and Ehere Community Junior and Senior Secondary Schools. We have a building here that is very weak. The building over the years, has lost its strength. You know children, they have been running around and we have been chasing them, telling them not to go around the building,” he said.

"Unfortunately, that afternoon, they were running around the place, up to 10 of them went, running around that building. My teachers were shouting to them, leave that area. Incidentally, the building fell on the boy, the other children were able to escape. The boy was taken to three hospitals for medical attention, but they all rejected him.”

The principal appealed to the state government to extend its school rehabilitation programme to Ehere Community Primary and Secondary Schools to prevent a recurrence.

"Some of the buildings here are weak. The government has been trying in the renovation of schools. We hope that our own school will be renovated to avert such situations,” he added.