Ukrainian naval drones have sunk a modern Russian warship docked in the eastern Libyan port of Benghazi and struck a Russian cargo ship off the North African coast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday, marking a significant expansion of Kyiv’s maritime strikes far beyond the Black Sea theater.

In a statement posted on Telegram alongside video footage of the operation, Zelenskyy disclosed that Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically produced unmanned surface vessels to target the 344-foot Steregushchiy-class corvette Merkury.

The strike engulfed the vessel, commissioned in May 2023 and equipped with radar-evading stealth features in flames, sinking the warship and destroying an onboard Ka-27 combat helicopter. Subsequent satellite imagery captured by Vantor showed the 1,800-ton corvette capsized and largely submerged along the pier.

"An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation's steps yesterday and today – the targets we set were achieved," Zelenskyy stated.

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the targets we set were achieved. It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy’s efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It’s one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war. A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit. We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia’s aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons. Glory to Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

A second target in the coordinated operation, the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara which Kyiv accused Moscow of using to transport weapons was also hit. According to Ukraine's security services, the maritime drones were ferried to the operational zone and launched from a covert mothership.

Eastern Libya’s Government of National Stability (GNS), which administers Benghazi, stated that the Merkury had berthed to refuel and resupply under a bilateral maritime agreement prior to returning to Russia.



Local authorities reported that at least 10 Russian and Libyan personnel sustained injuries in the blast and announced a joint investigation with Moscow, emphasizing that eastern Libya is not a party to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and will not permit its territory to become an arena for foreign hostilities.



Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin condemned the strike as an attempt by Kyiv to widen the war into distant waters.



The Benghazi operation occurred just hours after a suspected Ukrainian drone strike sparked a blaze aboard the Russian cargo vessel Sparta II roughly 2,000 miles away in the Baltic Sea, prompting a rare joint firefighting response from Finnish, Russian, and Estonian emergency crews.



Both incidents unfolded days after a high-level summit involving US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended without a breakthrough toward ending the conflict.

With the loss of the Merkury, the most prominent Russian naval casualty since the guided-missile cruiser Moskva sank in April 2022, naval analysts note that protecting warships anchored in foreign ports presents acute vulnerabilities.

