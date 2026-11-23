The Abia State Police Command has reacted to the viral video of some of its officers’s interaction with a man conveying his pregnant wife, whom he claimed was experiencing contractions and was about to give birth to the hospital.

In the video, the officers were seen insisting that the man be taken to the police station for allegedly driving a vehicle without a registration number plate.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Maureen Chinama, says the officers involved have been identified as officers of the Surveillance Patrol and Guard Team attached to Ubakala Divisional Police Station and that an investigation into the incident has commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the encounter and determine the extent of responsibility of the officers involved.

Chinaka stated that Preliminary findings indicate that the man was indeed driving a vehicle without a displayed registration number plate,

Regarding the man’s claim that his wife was experiencing labour contractions and was about to give birth, Chinaka said preliminary information indicates that she is fine and has not given birth as at the time of this release. Furthermore, no medical evidence or documentation has so far been presented to substantiate the claim of imminent delivery.

The command said that while the officers were carrying out their official duties, their apparent failure to demonstrate sufficient empathy towards the pregnant woman is strongly frowned upon by the Command.

Watch the viral video below