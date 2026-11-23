Mirka, the foreign tourist who recently called out the 92-year-old Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, for allegedly touching her inappropriately during a visit to his palace, has shared some of the hostile and threatening messages she has received since going public with her claim.

In screenshots posted on her social media page, several commenters threatened to have her arrested if she ever sets foot in Nigeria again.

Another message warned her never to return to Africa, while several other users mocked her for rejecting the monarch's alleged advances.

Read the messages below