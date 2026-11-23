A Kentucky mother has been accused of engaging in an inappropriate adult act with her 11-year-old son and she made a shocking statement when he pleaded with her to stop.



Lauren Winans, 31, appeared in shackles and a yellow jail uniform at Nelson County Circuit Court on Thursday, November 19, where a detective revealed fresh details of the alleged abuse.





The mother allegedly told her son "it's normal" when he pleaded with her to stop the abuse.

The mother-of-three has been hit with a three-count charge, including first-degree abuse of a child under 12.

Her husband, Bardstown police officer Andy Winans, was among those in the courtroom alongside her parents who were standing by her.



As Lauren was escorted inside, she turned to the trio and said "hi".



During the hearing, a Kentucky State Police detective described how the alleged victim had recalled three separate incidents in 2022 at Winans' parents' home. Two allegedly involved fondling, while another involved "oral abuse".



In the third incident, the boy reportedly told his mum to stop because he was uncomfortable. The detective testified that she allegedly continued, telling him it was "normal".



The allegations only came to light earlier this year following a heated phone argument between the mother and her son.



The boy subsequently confided in his stepmother, saying he "couldn’t believe she would treat him this way after what she’s done".



He later told his father, who contacted state police.



The detective said the child found discussing the alleged abuse difficult, making it challenging to establish an exact timeline.



Investigators also interviewed Winans' two other children.



One allegedly described their mother as "always drinking out of a tall skinny can" and claimed she "always came home intoxicated", reports New York Post. Neither child reported being abused or knowing of abuse against their older brother.



Winans, a former local "deputy jailer", was discovered in a dark basement bedroom when troopers arrived to arrest her. She allegedly admitted leaving work early and drinking White Claws, telling officers "she knew this was gonna happen".



Her husband reportedly "grew emotional" as he helped officers search the property for her.



During the hearing, Winans' lawyer suggested the boy had made the allegations because he was angry with his mum for interfering with his time with his girlfriend.



The courtroom also heard that Derrick Carrico and Daniel Newton, fathers of Winans' two youngest children, were present.



Both have been involved in lengthy custody disputes with her and have previously accused her of abusive behaviour and alcoholism, according to court documents.



Winans has pleaded not guilty.



Judge Charles Simms is considering the defence's request to replace her $250,000 bond with house arrest or electronic monitoring.



A decision is expected at a December 3 pretrial hearing.



If convicted under Kentucky law, Winans could face life in prison.