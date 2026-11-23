Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has alleged that his former political mentor and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, instructed him to swear an oath on the Qur’an pledging a return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in exchange for non-interference in the Supreme Court dispute over the 2023 Kano governorship election.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, his first public remarks detailing the rift since leaving the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the APC in January 2026, Yusuf stated that the understanding was initiated shortly after the 2023 general elections while Nasir Yusuf Gawuna was challenging his victory at the apex court.



According to the governor, Kwankwaso personally dispatched him to President Bola Tinubu to convey the pledge and urged him to take the religious oath to demonstrate sincerity that their political camp would reunite with the ruling party if the legal challenge ended in their favor.

"He (Kwankwaso) himself sent me to Tinubu. He begged me to go and tell him that we had made this promise, and that if necessary I should swear with the Qur’an right there that if we won, he wanted us to come together," Yusuf stated.



Maintaining that his eventual defection merely honored a pact originally brokered by the former Kano governor, Yusuf noted that Kwankwaso held multiple meetings with Tinubu and sent several delegations involving lawmakers and local government chairmen to finalize modalities for rejoining the APC.



The governor added that the arrangement scattered only after Kwankwaso publicly criticized the planned alignment days after Yusuf had formally confirmed the commitment to the President.



"Everything that was done was done with the knowledge of the leader. We reached an agreement, but Kwankwaso did not fulfil it," the governor remarked.

Yusuf further noted that his working relationship with federal security agencies has improved since joining the APC.