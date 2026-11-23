A Nigerian woman, Buithat Hudu has addressed wives who think they are pure simply because they do not cheat back on their unfaithful husbands.
In a Facebook post on Monday, she claimed that even when a woman stays loyal, being intimate with a husband who cheats can affect her spiritually.
She asked if these wives know the kind of spirits the other women carry, or what their husbands bring back after contact with them.
“For those of you women who think you are pure because you don't cheat on your husbands, even when he cheats on you and comes back home to be intimate with you, you are the most impure wives, in case you don't know,” she wrote.
"Do you know the kind of spirits the women your husbands cheat with carry? Do you know what he pours into you after having contact with them?
"That is why many of you don't even understand the direction your lives are taking. You unknowingly carry unfamiliar spirits along with your husbands.
“You think you are keeping yourself pure because you are faithful, but have you ever considered what your husband's unfaithfulness brings back into your matrimonial bed?”
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