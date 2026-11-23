A Nigerian lady, Faith Awuya, is set to marry her secondary school mate, Moses Manasseh.
According to her, Moses was her senior in secondary school.
Sharing their throwback and pre-wedding photos, she never imagined that her senior in high school would become her life partner.
"From high school memories to a lifetime of love. Who knew my senior would become my forever? Be our guest. Mafaith 2026,” she wrote.
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Your senior then have turn to your mate now. Thank God for una journey, Congratulations to you both.