The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority during a brutal military crackdown in 2017.

In a landmark judgment delivered on Thursday, November 19, 2026, the United Nations' highest court found Myanmar responsible for genocide in northern Rakhine State, where security forces carried out mass killings, widespread sexual violence, and other atrocities against the minority group.

The ruling followed a case filed by The Gambia in 2019, accusing Myanmar of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention through its military operations against the Rohingya population.

The court ruled by a 9-6 majority, marking the first time in its 80-year history that it has found a state responsible for committing genocide.

A military crackdown in 2017 killed thousands of Rohingya and forced more than 700,000 to flee Buddhist-majority Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. Myanmar denied the claims against it, saying its forces had responded to attacks by armed groups.

The court found on Thursday that "genocidal intent is the only reasonable inference that can be drawn from the evidence" it had seen.

After fighters from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) launched deadly attacks on more than 30 police posts there, Myanmar troops, backed by local Buddhist mobs, launched a wave of violence, prompting a mass exodus of Rohingya.

Refugees recounted entire villages being burned down and the mass killing of civilians, while numerous survivors and eyewitnesses provided testimony that the Myanmar military had also raped and abused Rohingya women and girls.

The ICJ determined that around 10,000 Rohingya were "violently killed" during the clearance operation, while more than 700,000 are thought to have fled to Bangladesh by foot or by sea. The court found that approximately 815,000 had been targeted in some way.

Iwasawa said Myanmar's military engaged in "indiscriminate" killings, the execution of men, "widespread" sexual violence, "extreme violence" against children and the deliberate burning of Rohingya homes.

He said the military had also attacked Rohingya as they were fleeing to Bangladesh.

Myanmar, he added, had engaged in "extensive destruction of evidence" by burning or disposing of bodies, burned and bulldozed sites that were cleared and failed to prosecute those who had perpetrated the acts of violence.

While the ICJ recognised the role Arsa played, it found there was "overlap" between an "anti-Rohingya hate speech campaign" - which portrayed the Rohingya as "sub-human" and "a violent threat" - and the clearance operations that made violence against the population more likely.

Myanmar consistently denied genocide against the Rohingya, saying its operations had targeted militant or insurgent threats in response to the Arsa attacks.

The court's decision was welcomed by Rohingya communities and human rights groups.

"This is like formal recognition of our suffering," says Mohammed Nowkim, a Rohingya who was driven out of Rakhine in 2017 and now lives in Canada. "The Rohingya have been waiting for justice for decades."

Human Rights Watch said the ruling was "long-awaited recognition of the suffering the Rohingya have endured".