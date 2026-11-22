A 38-year-old Nigerian man, Chukwuebuka Madueke Arinze was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment in federal prison for aggravated identity theft in the United States.

United States Attorney Lesley A. Woods announced this in a statement issued by the Department of Justice on Friday, November 20, 2026.

U.S District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Arinze on October 30, in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska.

According to the statement, Arinze used a Wayne dairy producer’s Social Security number to apply for federal COVID-19 relief funds.

On or about September 28, 2020, Arinze, who was living outside the United States at the time, emailed a CFAP2 application and an electronic payment authorization form to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency office in Wayne.

The application contained the victim’s Social Security number, which Arinze knew had been assigned to the Wayne resident.

He also knew he did not have legal authority to use the number, according to prosecutors.

"There is no parole in the federal system. After Arinze’s release from prison, he will begin a one-year term of supervised release. Arinze will be removed from the United States once he completes his sentence,” the statement read.

"The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) is a financial assistance program through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that was created in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"CFAP is administered through the USDA's Farm Service Agency (FSA) and Agricultural Marking Service (AMS).

"The purpose of CFAP was to provide financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities with financial assistance that would assist them in absorbing losses in sales and increased marketing costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"CFAP was funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stability Act (CARES Act) and the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) Charter Act. Agricultural producers who were eligible must have suffered a five percent or-greater price decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and face substantial marketing costs for inventories. The producers must also be engaged in the production of specified agricultural commodities to include certain specialty crops, non-specialty crops, wool, dairy, aquaculture, nursery crops and cut flowers, eggs, and livestock.

"CFAP applications were accepted from May 26, 2020, through September 11, 2020.

"The USDA extended a second round of assistance beginning on September 21, 2020, in what was known as CFAP2. The FSA accepted the CFAP2 applications from September 21, 2020, through December 11, 2020. CF AP and CFAP2 were self-certification programs. As such, producers did not need to provide documentation of pandemic-related losses to their operations in order to apply.

"On or about September 28, 2020, Arinze, while residing outside of the United States, sent an email with the subject line "CFAP Forms" which contained a CFAP2 application and ACH form in the name of Victim 1 (a dairy producer residing in Wayne, Nebraska) to FSA Office in Wayne, Nebraska.

"The CFAP2 application contained Victim 1’s Social Security Number and was used as a method to validate the legitimacy of the application. Arinze knew that this Social Security Number was assigned to Victim 1.

“He also knew that he was using this Social Security Number without lawful authority. Arinze was brought to the United States to face charges..”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.