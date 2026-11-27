Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled the November edition of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise scheduled for Saturday, November 28.

The decision follows the Independent National Electoral Commission’s nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise scheduled to take place on the same day.

The Lagos State Government said the cancellation aimed to prevent the sanitation exercise from interfering with the electoral exercise, scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

According to a statement by Kunle Adeshina, Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the directive was disclosed in an updated statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen.

According to the statement, the government said the INEC exercise would run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. across two polling units in each of Nigeria’s 8,838 Registration Areas.Buy Maps

According to the statement, Sanwo-Olu was keen to ensure that the sanitation exercise, which was scheduled to end at 8:30 a.m., did not affect the commencement of the mock accreditation exercise.